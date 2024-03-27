Enabling License Later (evaluation) mode for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 5.1.1

VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 5.1.1 was just released this week and it brings a number of new capabilities including the recently announced VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA solution. One feature that I was really happy to see get introduced is called "License Later" better known as evaluation mode, which will now allow users to deploy VCF with Cloud Builder without requiring the component license keys up front, which was the previous user experience.
From a hands on and/testing perspective, this will allow for more users to experience VCF and reduce the barrier to entry for those that want to play with the product. Speaking of hands on, I wanted to try out the new evaluation mode using my VCF Automated Lab Deployment script which I had just assumed you would leave the license fields blank within the deployment JSON file but that did not work. After speaking with VCF Engineering, I found that there is a new deployment parameter that must be appended to the JSON file if you are deploying VCF using the Cloud Builder API.
Once I added the configuration, the VCF deployment kicked off successfully!
Deployment JSON:
For deploying VCF using the Cloud Builder API, you will need to append deployWithoutLicenseKeys with a value of true and the all license fields can be left blank or omitted all together
deployWithoutLicenseKeys: true
Deployment Workbook:
For deploying VCF using the Cloud Builder UI, there is a new entry in the workbook called "License Now" which you can select No and leave all license fields blank.
I have already updated my VCF Automated Lab Deployment script to support the new evaluation mode with VCF 5.1.1 as I have already been asked about the capability from a few customers 🙂
Comments
shhwang says
Greate !! Thank you for the information.
How long can I use evaluation mode?
William Lam says
60 days, its the default thats already built into the underlying components but Cloud Builder was doing a hard check and that has been relaxed
Sabarrudin Lee says
Hi William, screenshot above states "License Now", so we should select that as "No" right? It's not "License Later"
William Lam says
Correct. I’ve fixed the typo
Manu says
Hi William, if we continue the deployment without license, can we finish the bribg up?, in this case where can we then apply license? On vCenter? On SDDC Manager?
William Lam says
The License Later IS for VCF Bringup and yes, it'll complete the full deployment and all components will be in eval mode until you license within SDDC Manager using individual component licenses OR the new single solution license key