Quick Tip - clusterImageEnabled property required for JSON deployment in VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 5.1.1

While updating and testing my Automated VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) Lab Deployment Script to support the latest VCF 5.1.1 release, I came across a strange error message in the Cloud Builder UI about uploading the personality to SDDC Manager:

Failed to upload personality to SDDC Manager Failed to upload personality to SDDC Manager



It turns out with VCF 5.1.1, when you deploy using JSON deployment method, you need to explicitly define the property clusterImageEnabled, which determines if the VCF Management Domain will be deployed using vSphere Lifecycle Manager (VLCM) image based versus the legacy vSphere Update Manager (VUM) baseline under the clusterSpec specification.

"clusterSpec": { "clusterName": "vcf-m01-cl01", "vcenterName": "vcenter-1", "clusterEvcMode": "", "clusterImageEnabled": true }

Once I included the property with the desired value, I no longer ran into the issue and for anyone who is automating using Cloud Builder API, this will be a handy to be aware of.