Quick Tip - Disable network traffic monitoring (promiscuous) UI prompt in VMware Fusion

While working on some demos planned for my VMware Explore session, Tech Deep Dive: Automating VMware ESXi Installation At Scale [CODEB1574LV], I kept getting this network monitoring prompt when powering up my Nested ESXi VM running in VMware Fusion.


Since Nested ESXi requires the use of promiscuous mode (for inner-VM networking), you will be prompted to approve of the request or networking will be disabled. For demo purposes, you probably do not want this prompting and I was wondering if this could be disabled. After a quick ping in our internal VMware Hosted Google Space, I learned that we can disable the UI prompt by adding a VMX option to the VM.

To disable the network monitoring prompt, add the following to your VM's VMX file:

ethernet0.promptForPromisc = "FALSE"

For inner-VM networking, you still need to add the following configuration file (per Engineering) by running the following command:

sudo touch /Library/Preferences/VMware Fusion/promiscAuthorized

