Disable passthrough for specific USB devices for use with ESXi

There was another interesting question that I saw recently asking whether you can use a USB device for an ESXi Datastore while still maintaining the ability to passthrough other USB devices to a VM? This was interesting because my understanding was that you had to choose between one of the two options because ESXi required the USB Arbitrator service to be disabled for USB storage (not officially supported by VMware) and thus disabling USB passthrough for all of your VMs.

I decided to reach out to our USB expert within VMware Engineering, Songtao, who you may know as developer for the popular USB Network Native Driver for ESXi and the Community Networking Driver for ESXi Fling for this thoughts on this question. It turns out my assumption has actually been incorrect and there is actually a way to easily exclude specific USB devices from VM passthrough which can then be used by ESXi.

Below are two options for excluding a specific USB device from passthrough.

Option 1:

Step 1 - Use the following ESXCLI command to list the available USB devices and then identify the USB device that you wish to disable for passthrough. In the example below, I have two USB storage devices which have VendorId:ProductId 90c:2000 and 90c:1000 respectively. The latter device is a 256GB USB device that I will setup VMFS on

esxcli hardware usb passthrough device list



Step 2 - Run the following ESXCLI command and pass in the Bus, Dev, VendorId and ProductID of the USB device that you wish to disable passthrough for.

esxcli hardware usb passthrough device disable -d 2:7:90c:1000

Step 3 - You can verify by re-running the ESXCLI list operation in Step 1 and for the changes to go into effect, you will need to reboot the ESXi host.



Once the ESXi boots up, you now can now setup an ESXi Datastore on the USB device without needing to disable the USB Arbitrator service.

Option 2:

If the above ESXCLI command is not available, there is an alternative option which leverages the USB "quirks" configuration setting which will allow for the same USB exclusion.

Step 1 - Run lsusb command to list all USB devices and identify the USB device that you wish to disable for passthrough. In the example below, I wish to disable passthrough for USB device 090c:2000 and you will need to make a note of the VendorId:ProductId



Step 2 - Run the following ESXCLI command to configure the USB quirks configuration and replace the VendorId:ProductId value for the changes to go into effect, you will need to reboot the ESXi host.

esxcli system settings advanced set -o /USB/quirks -s 0x090c:0x1000:0:0xffff:UQ_MSC_NO_UNCLAIM

Once the ESXi boots up, you now can now setup an ESXi Datastore on the USB device without needing to disable the USB Arbitrator service.