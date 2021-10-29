The Community Networking Driver for ESXi Fling v1.2.2 has just been released and is a minor update which enables a number of new Intel I220/I221/I225/I226 devices:
- 8086:0d9f Ethernet Controller I225-IT(2)
- 8086:15f8 Ethernet Controller I225-I
- 8086:3100 Ethernet Controller I225-K
- 8086:3101 Ethernet Controller I225-K(2)
- 8086:5502 Ethernet Controller I225-LMvP(2)
- 8086:5504 Ethernet Controller I226-K
- 8086:125b Ethernet Controller I226-LM
- 8086:125c Ethernet Controller I226-V
- 8086:125d Ethernet Controller I226-IT
- 8086:15f7 Ethernet Controller I220-V
- 8086:125e Ethernet Controller I221-V
Comments
Gabriel says
Hi, I'm trying to make a lab with Asrock Ryzen 4x4 Nuc, but I ran into problems with the network driver from Realtek. Is there a possibility to find a driver for ESXi7 for the 2 Realtek network cards: Ethernet controller: Realtek Semiconductor Co., Ltd. RTL8125 2.5GbE Controller and Ethernet controller: Realtek Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Motherboard (one of many) R8111FPV 1GbE?
Thank you,
Gabriel
William Lam says
No. Realtek has no interests in working with VMware as they would be the vendor to provide such drivers, which do not exists for ESXi 7.x. This is a challenge for any system that uses RTL, which many of the AMD "NUC-like" kits like https://williamlam.com/2021/06/esxi-on-simplynuc-ruby-and-topaz.html
Your only viable option is to use USB Fling NIC https://flings.vmware.com/usb-network-native-driver-for-esxi for networking or look at platforms which doesn't use RTL-based NICs
Gabriel says
Thanks William, too bad, Ryzen 7 was a good candidate with 8 cores.