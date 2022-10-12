WilliamLam.com

Automated vSphere & vSAN 8 Lab Deployment Script

8 Comments

Continuing with the tradition of a new vSphere release, I have also released an update to my Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance to support the latest vSphere 8 release.

I know many of you are excited to get hands on experience with vSphere 8 and start exploring some of the new features and capabilities. To make it even easier to deploy, I have created an updated version of my vSphere and vSAN Lab Deployment script which you can find on my Github repo: Automated vSphere & vSAN 8 Lab Deployment Github Repo

Here are a few screenshots of using the PowerCLI script:

The deployment took ~37 minutes in my environment and after that, you will have a fully functional and ready to use vSphere and vSAN 8 lab!

Simliar to previous lab deployment scripts, the deployed VMs will be placed into a vApp as shown below.

Comments

  1. Hi William. First of all, thank you for this precious piece of scripting, it is a very handy tool. I have just one question. Is it possible to target a physical instead of the vCenter v7 you have defined in the requirements? Thank You!

    Reply

  2. Hi William - nice work as usual. It was a pleasure meeting you during the VMware Explore 2022 in one your your session. Did you try to run this script from a Windows machine? I did install PowerShell Core LTS 7.2.6 and PowerCLI, but it is failing with error on line 243. I have a brand new vcsa with 1 esxi host with enough capacity to run this lab. Tried to run on PowerShell ISE and modify the check for PowerShell core to "Desktop" and still the same error. I checked the Logs and I can't find anything outstanding to point to the error.
    Thanks in advance for your help!

    Reply

    • I've not run this specific version on Windows, I primarily use PowerShell on Mac but this code is not new and has been tested in the past. L243 is a strange place to fail, so wondering if you have the correct input for ESXi VM variables?

      Reply

Thanks for the comment!

