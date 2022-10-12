Automated vSphere & vSAN 8 Lab Deployment Script

🎉 vSphere 8.0 (IA) Initial Availability is LIVE! 🎉
FYI: RN still being published
vCenter
📒https://t.co/YTgxFB1k7S
💿https://t.co/Yn4mKnj8g7
ESXi
📒https://t.co/jQ3nkkxExl
💿https://t.co/xdkO8NVGKD
vSphere w/Tanzu
📒https://t.co/054qjFQE7O pic.twitter.com/EySqneYDoq
— William Lam (@lamw) October 11, 2022
Continuing with the tradition of a new vSphere release, I have also released an update to my Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance to support the latest vSphere 8 release.
I know many of you are excited to get hands on experience with vSphere 8 and start exploring some of the new features and capabilities. To make it even easier to deploy, I have created an updated version of my vSphere and vSAN Lab Deployment script which you can find on my Github repo: Automated vSphere & vSAN 8 Lab Deployment Github Repo
Here are a few screenshots of using the PowerCLI script:
The deployment took ~37 minutes in my environment and after that, you will have a fully functional and ready to use vSphere and vSAN 8 lab!
Simliar to previous lab deployment scripts, the deployed VMs will be placed into a vApp as shown below.
Comments
Luis Leitão says
Hi William. First of all, thank you for this precious piece of scripting, it is a very handy tool. I have just one question. Is it possible to target a physical instead of the vCenter v7 you have defined in the requirements? Thank You!
William Lam says
Not sure what you mean by target physical instead of vCenter v7? The requirement is that you have a vSphere 7 setup, usually its physical 🙂
Luis Leitão says
Hi William, you have this in the requirements: "vCenter Server running at least vSphere 7.x or later" my question is, instead of vCenter, can we run the script against an ESXi running standalone? Thanks
William Lam says
No, vCenter is a requirement for the script
Anthony Francaviglia says
Hi William - nice work as usual. It was a pleasure meeting you during the VMware Explore 2022 in one your your session. Did you try to run this script from a Windows machine? I did install PowerShell Core LTS 7.2.6 and PowerCLI, but it is failing with error on line 243. I have a brand new vcsa with 1 esxi host with enough capacity to run this lab. Tried to run on PowerShell ISE and modify the check for PowerShell core to "Desktop" and still the same error. I checked the Logs and I can't find anything outstanding to point to the error.
Thanks in advance for your help!
William Lam says
I've not run this specific version on Windows, I primarily use PowerShell on Mac but this code is not new and has been tested in the past. L243 is a strange place to fail, so wondering if you have the correct input for ESXi VM variables?
Egis says
hi, does ESXi 7.0 licence key works for ESXi 8.0 when doing in place upgrade ?
William Lam says
No, there are new vSphere 8 license keys afaik. You'll need to work with your account team as I'm not involved in licensing details.