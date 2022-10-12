Automated vSphere & vSAN 8 Lab Deployment Script

Continuing with the tradition of a new vSphere release, I have also released an update to my Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance to support the latest vSphere 8 release.

I know many of you are excited to get hands on experience with vSphere 8 and start exploring some of the new features and capabilities. To make it even easier to deploy, I have created an updated version of my vSphere and vSAN Lab Deployment script which you can find on my Github repo: Automated vSphere & vSAN 8 Lab Deployment Github Repo

Here are a few screenshots of using the PowerCLI script:

The deployment took ~37 minutes in my environment and after that, you will have a fully functional and ready to use vSphere and vSAN 8 lab!

Simliar to previous lab deployment scripts, the deployed VMs will be placed into a vApp as shown below.