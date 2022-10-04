How to deploy the vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA) 8.0 to VMware Fusion or Workstation?

VMware Fusion and Workstation continues to be another popular way for customers to run a VMware Homelab while leveraging a users existing desktop. In the early days of vSphere 6.5, the method to deploy the vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA) to Fusion/Workstation was less than ideal with a lot of manual steps. In 2017, the Fusion/Workstation team introduced native OVF support and that made deploying the VCSA much simpler, especially with the VCSA two stage installer.

Even though this is not an officially supported method from VMware for deploying the VCSA, the process has not changed for the last several releases and it just works which was great for our users. With vSphere 8, it looks like there has been a change to the VCSA installer that causes a failure during the Stage 2 configuration.



I was made aware of this issue from a colleague who was looking to setup a vSphere 8 environment using VMware Workstation.

Taking a look at the log file, he noticed the error was regarding the upgrade.import.directory OVF property not being set, which seems to be causing the issue.

# cat /var/log/firstboot/vlcm_firstboot.py_9117_stderr.log Traceback (most recent call last): File "/usr/lib/vmware-vlcm/firstboot/vlcm_firstboot.py", line 167, in <module> main() File "/usr/lib/vmware-vlcm/firstboot/vlcm_firstboot.py", line 129, in main fb = VlcmFirstboot(VLCM_COMP, VLCM_SOLUSERNAME) File "/usr/lib/vmware-vlcm/firstboot/vlcm_firstboot.py", line 50, in __init__ os.path.join(get_install_parameter('upgrade.import.directory'), "vlcm") File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/cis/tools.py", line 88, in get_install_parameter raise InstallParameterException('Install-parameter %s not set' % param) cis.exceptions.InstallParameterException: { "detail": [ { "id": "install.ciscommon.internal.error", "translatable": "Encountered an internal error.



%(0)s", "args": [ "Install-parameter upgrade.import.directory not set" ], "localized": "Encountered an internal error.



Install-parameter upgrade.import.directory not set" } ], "componentKey": null, "problemId": null, "resolution": { "id": "install.default.failure.resolution", "translatable": "This is an unrecoverable error, please retry install. If you encounter this error again, please search for these symptoms in the VMware Knowledge Base for any known issues and possible resolutions. If none can be found, collect a support bundle and open a support request.", "localized": "This is an unrecoverable error, please retry install. If you encounter this error again, please search for these symptoms in the VMware Knowledge Base for any known issues and possible resolutions. If none can be found, collect a support bundle and open a support request." } }

Using one of my previous blog post for guidance, he discovered a quick workaround to the problem by simply ensuring this variable is configured with a default value. After running into the problem myself and verifying the solution, I figure this might be useful for anyone looking to run vSphere 8 using VMware Fusion or Workstation, so here are the instructions to work around this issue.

Disclaimer: This is not officially supported by VMware, use at your own risk



Step 1 - Extract the contents of the VCSA 8.0 ISO to your local desktop. If you are on a macOS system, you may also need to remove security quarantine flag from the extracted directory and ensure the directory has write access (e.g. chmod 755).

Step 2 - Change into the vcsa directory, which you see the VCSA OVA. Run the following command to convert the VCSA OVA to an OVF

ovftool VMware-vCenter-Server-Appliance-8.0.0-XXX_OVF10.ova VMware-vCenter-Server-Appliance-8.0.0-XXX_OVF10.ovf

Note: If you do not have OVFTool installed, there is a local version bundled in the ovftool directory and you run that by specifying the local path to the OVFTool utility.

Step 3 - Delete the original VCSA OVF manifest file so that validation will not fail due to our changes.

rm VMware-vCenter-Server-Appliance-8.0.0-XXX_OVF10.mf

Step 4 - Edit the VCSA OVF file and locate the following section and change the value of ovf:userConfigurable to true and then save your changes.

<Property ovf:key="guestinfo.cis.upgrade.import.directory" ovf:type="string" ovf:userConfigurable="true" ovf:value="/storage/seat/cis-export-folder"> <Label>Upgrade Destination Export Folder</Label> <Description>Folder where exported source data will be stored in the appliance. Optional. Set only for upgrade</Description> </Property>

At this point, we are now ready to deploy our modified VCSA OVF using either VMware Fusion or Workstation. You can also delete the OVA as that is no longer needed and will give you back some space.

In my setup, I am using VMware Fusion and once the import of the VCSA OVF has completed, you will only need to fill out the networking and the password section for both SSO and the OS as shown in the screenshot below. If are going to use DHCP, then you only need to fill out two properties along with the passwords and then click continue.



The VCSA will now begin its bootstrap process for Stage 1 and this can take a few minutes depending on your available resources which will also include a VM reboot. Be patient and wait until the VCSA displays the DCUI gray/blue screen with IP Address that you had specified earlier.



Once you have the IP Address of the VCSA, open a browser to the following URL: https://[VCSA-IP]:5480 which is the VCSA VAMI interface for configuring Stage 2.



Click on the Setup icon to begin the VCSA Stage 2 configuration wizard and fill out the required fields as shown in the screenshots below.



Finally, click continue to start the Stage 2 configuration and after ~5-10 minutes, you will have a fully configured VCSA 8.0 which you can connect to vSphere UI using either the IP Address or hostname that you had specified earlier.