vCenter Converter 6.4 Beta is now LIVE

To add to the exciting release week for VMware, I am happy to share that the vCenter Converter team has just released a public beta for their next upcoming 6.4 release!

If you are an existing vCenter Converter beta participant, you can head over to the vCenter Converter Beta Community https://communities.vmware.com/t5/vCenter-Converter/ct-p/5385 to download the latest release. If you wish to join the Beta program, simply register for free at https://www.vmware.com/learn/1645300_REG.html

There are lots of exciting new updates with vCenter Converter 6.4 such as support for vSphere 8 and another highly requested feature is ability to convert from an Amazon EC2 instance to a vSphere-based VM! For more details, please refer to release notes which can be found HERE.