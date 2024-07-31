Automated VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 5.2 Import Lab Deployment Script

VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 5.2 had just GA'ed last week and it is a packed release with a ton of new capabilities! Creating a brand new VCF environment (greenfield) is generally much easier than converting an existing vSphere-based environment (brownfield) into a compliant VCF environment, which can be quite challenging and our users have been asking for a better solution.

With VCF 5.2, we now have the ability to import or convert an existing vSphere and vSAN environment into either a VCF Management Domain or Workload Domain using a new VCF Import Tool without needing to rebuild your existing environment!

As with anything I do, I typically want my infrastructure setup be fully automated, so that I can actually spend time exploring the actual capability and not waste time deploying or installing the required prerequisites. After spending a few minutes reading through the VCF Import Tool Scenarios and Considerations, I could adapt my Automated vSphere Lab Deployment scripts (here and here) to automatically deploy the required environment, so that I could quickly try out the new VCF Import Tool.

Creating a Nested vSphere/vSAN infrastructure was trivial, but due to the supported scenarios, this environment also needed to have a self-managing vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA) running within the nested environment as well as the SDDC Manager appliance, since I was interested in the VCF Management Domain conversion.

I have created the following Github project vcf-automated-import-lab-deployment which will automatically deploy all the required infrastructure and even copy the VCF Import Tool into the respective appliances, so that once the environment is deployed, you can simply go to SDDC Manager appliance and run the conversion or import. For more information on how to use the script, please see the README on the Github repo.



Below are some screenshots when running the script, it will prompt for confirmation before it begins:



In my environment, it took a little over 1hr to fully deploy the required infrastructure and the script even outputs the exact command to run to convert the vSphere/vSAN environment into a VCF Management Domain as you can see from the screenshot below:



The actual conversion process was quite fast and after that I could login to the SDDC Manager, which now shows my existing vSphere/vSAN environment has been successfully converted to a VCF Management Domain and is ready to get the benefits of VCF!