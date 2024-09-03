First Look at VMware Cloud Foundation 9

The big news from last week at VMware Explore Las Vegas was the announcement of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9!

For those that attended the VCF Division Keynote 3 Transformations for the Smarter Way to Cloud, you got to hear more about VCF 9 directly from both Krish Prasad (General Manager of VCF Division) and Anu Kirpekar (Head of VCF Platform Engineering).



In addition, I also had the privilege of sharing with the audience several brand new VCF 9 demos showcasing the evolution of the VCF platform from a new simplified VCF Installer to the unified and integrated Operations and Automation experience to better support our end users whether that is for the infrastructure and operations team to the platform engineering and consumer teams.



If you were not able to attend the session or you were not at VMware Explore, you can watch the recording at https://www.vmware.com/explore/video-library/video/6360759075112, which is completely free and does not even require a login!

For a complete list of all the VMware Explore Las Vegas on-demand sessions, be sure to check out my summary repo HERE. For those interested, below are my other breakouts that are also now available to watch on-demand: