Quick Tip - Listing all vSphere Privilege Definitions

By design, the vSphere platform (includes vCenter Server and ESXi) is highly extensible and additional vSphere Events and Privileges can added by 2nd and 3rd party solutions. Similiar to vSphere Events, where you can query your specific vCenter Server (or ESXI hosts) to list all vSphere Event definitions, you can also do the same for vSphere Privileges.

Using PowerCLI, we can use the Get-VIPrivilege cmdlet to help list out the vSphere Privilege Groups and the specific granular vSphere Privileges that exists within deployment.

Here is an example of listing all the different vSphere Privilege Groups that have been defined, either out of the box and/or by 2nd or 3rd party solution:

Get-VIPrivilege -PrivilegeGroup | select id,Description | Sort-Object -Property Id



As of vCenter Server 8.0 Update 3c, there are currently 111 out of the box vSphere Privilege Groups, you may have more or less depending on your version and the number of 2nd/3rd party integrations.

Here is an example of listing all the vSphere Privilege definitions that have been defined, either out of the box and/or by 2nd or 3rd party solution:

Get-VIPrivilege -PrivilegeItem | select id,Description | Sort-Object -Property Id



As of vCenter Server 8.0 Update 3c, there are currently 473 out of the box vSphere Privileges, you may have more or less depending on your version and the number of 2nd/3rd party integrations.

Additionally, you may also find these other vSphere Authorization blog posts useful: