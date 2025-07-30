How to deploy VVF/VCF 9.0 using VMUG Advantage & VCP-VCF Certification Entitlement

VMUG Advantage members who have recently earned their VCP-VCF certification are entitled to non-commercial VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) licenses for personal use. When logging into the Broadcom Certification Portal, you may have noticed that only perpetual licenses for VCF 5.x are available, with no listings for VCF 9.0.

VCF 9.0 introduces a new keyless entitlement model, which requires some additional work on Broadcom's backend systems. While the delay in availability is not ideal, it is actively being worked on, and we hope to share an update in the very near future.

With that said that, I recently came up with a proposal that would at least allow existing VMUG Advantage members who have passed their VCP-VCF certification to start deploying VCF 9.0 and leverage the in-product 90 day evaluation period while the backend licensing is being sorted out.

The missing link that prevented users from deploying VCF is the fact that the VCF Installer also requires several metadata files, which is automatically retrieved when you have a Broadcom Support Entitlement, allowing you to generate a Broadcom Download Token.



Since VMUG Advantage members do not have a support entitlement, the quick workaround was to simply publish the the required VCF 9.0 metadata files. In addition, I have also included the folder structure within the download to further simplify the setup of a VCF Offline Depot, allowing users to deploy either a VVF or VCF 9.0 deployment.

Big thanks to the VCF Product, Engineering and Release Management for supporting this idea and rolling this out to our community while the longer term solution is being worked on.

Step 1 - Login to the Broadcom Certification Portal and you should see a SKU labeled VCF-CLD-FND, click on the Request License button to initiate a license request which will allow you to download both VCF 5.x and 9.0 software binaries.



The request may take 1-2 days to get approved and you will then see a download icon as shown in the screenshot above which will take you directly to the Broadcom Support Portal (BSP) or you can login directly to support.broadcom.com using the email address that is associated with your VCP-VCF certification.

Step 2 - Navigate to My Downloads on the left hand navigation and you can then filter by the keyword Foundation which will then allow you to select vSphere Cloud Foundation product version 9.0.0.0



For your convenience, here is the direct URL to VCF 9.0 Product Download page.

Step 3 - Download the following binaries and files from each section, which is the minimal to deploy VCF 9:

Note: To download ESX 9.0 GA ISO, you need to toggle the version in the upper right hand corner 9.0.0.0100 to 9.0.0.0.

Step 4 - Extract the vcf-9.0.0.0-offline-depot-metadata.zip file which will contain the folder structure for setting up VCF Offline Depot along with the required metadata files for GA release of VCF 9.0



Step 5 - Once you have downloaded all files from Step 3, place them into their respective folders which should look like the following:



At this point, you now have a VCF Offline Depot that can be used to deploy both VVF/VCF 9.0!

Step 6 - Install the new VCF 9.0 Installer by deploying VCF-SDDC-Manager-Appliance-9.0.0.0.24703748.ova which act as both the VVF/VCF Installer as well as the SDDC Manager function.

You can serve the VCF Offline Depot directory locally from your desktop by using simple Python script or you can setup a web server with TLS certificates including basic authentication to serve the content. I much prefer the former option, especially when combining with the fact that you can serve this over HTTP instead of HTTPS to further simplify the setup.