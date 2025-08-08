VMware Cloud Foundation 9

VCF Deployment
- Ultimate Lab Resource for VCF 9.0
- How to deploy VVF/VCF 9.0 using VMUG Advantage & VCP-VCF Certification Entitlement
- MS-A2 VCF 9.0 Lab: Configuring Minimal VCF Fleet Deployment
- MS-A2 VCF 9.0 Lab: Configuring vSphere Supervisor with NSX VPC Networking
- MS-A2 VCF 9.0 Lab: Configuring vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS)
- MS-A2 VCF 9.0 Lab: Configuring VCF Automation
- MS-A2 VCF 9.0 Lab: Configuring External IdP for Multiple VCF Automation Organizations
VCF General
- Custom UEFI Boot Menu for ESXi 9.0 using rEFInd
- Quick Tip - VCF 9.0 Versioning Scheme
- Initial Mikrotik router/switch configuration for VCF 9.0
- VCF 9.0 Hardware BOM for Silicon Valley VMUG
- Workaround for single NIC using NFS storage with VCF 9.0
- VCF 9.0 Offline Depot using Synology
- Deploying VCF 9.0 on a single ESXi host?
- Single Node VMware Avi Load Balancer with VCF 9.0
- VCF 9.0 Single Sign-On (SSO) with Keycloak IdP
- Is my NIC supported with Enhanced Data Path (EDP) with VCF 9.0
- PowerCLI remediation script for running NSX Edge on AMD Ryzen for VCF 9.0
- Failed to locate kickstart on Nested ESXi VM CD-ROM in VCF 9.0
- NVMe Tiering with Nested Virtualization in VCF 9.0
- NVMe Tiering with AMD Ryzen CPU workaround for VCF 9.0
- vSAN ESA Disk & HCL workaround for VCF 9.0
- Minimal resources for deploying VCF 9.0 in a Lab
- Crowdsourced Lab Hardware for ESXi 9.0 Dashboard
- VCF 9.0 Hardware Considerations
VCF Installer
- Quick Tip - Establish trust between VCF 9.0 Installer and VCF Offline Depot w/self-sign TLS certificate
- Clearing resource locks with VCF 9.0 Installer
- VCF 9.0 Installer workaround for ESXi hosts with different vendor
- Disable 10GbE NIC Pre-Check in the VCF 9.0 Installer
- Using HTTP with VCF 9.0 Installer for Offline Depot
VCF Operations
VCF Automation
vSphere Supervisor
Data Services Manager (DSM)