VCF 9.1 - Comprehensive VCF Installer & SDDC Manager Configuration Workarounds for Lab Deployments

With the announcement of VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) and VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.1, I know many of you are eager to start planning for 9.1 and get it into your lab environment for hands-on experience as the first step toward pre-production validation.
Unless you are among the few with adequate resources, including servers listed on the Broadcom Compatibility Guide (BCG), most lab environments are resource constrained in one way or another.
To help expedite your 9.1 deployment for non-production usage, I have documented the various VCF Installer and SDDC Manager configuration workarounds that can used for lab deployments, especially for functional testing and/or for educational purpose.
I will continue to update this page with new information, so be sure to bookmark for your single reference!
Enable HTTP Offline Depot Support
There is a new method for enabling HTTP support for VCF Offline Depot that no longer requires basic authentication. Please see the reference blog post for more details on the prior workaround as well as the officially supported method for using HTTP.
Enable Single or Dual ESX Host Deployment
If you have sufficient host resources (compute and storage), you can deploy a complete VCF fleet (non-nested) on one, two, or three ESX hosts
|Component
|Configuration
|VCF Installer
|feature.vcf.vgl-29121.single.host.domain = true
|SDDC Manager
|feature.vcf.vgl-29121.single.host.domain = true
|Configuration File
|/home/vcf/feature.properties
|Restart Command
|echo 'y' | /opt/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/scripts/cli/sddcmanager_restart_services.sh
Disable 10GbE pNIC Check
|Component
|Configuration
|VCF Installer
|enable.speed.of.physical.nics.validation = false
|SDDC Manager
|enable.speed.of.physical.nics.validation = false
|Configuration File
|/etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
|Restart Command
|systemctl restart domainmanager
Disable vSAN ESA HCL Check
|Component
|Configuration
|VCF Installer
|feature.vcf.vgl-43370.vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim = true
|SDDC Manager
|feature.vcf.vgl-43370.vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim = true
|Configuration File
|/home/vcf/feature.properties
|Restart Command
|echo 'y' | /opt/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/scripts/cli/sddcmanager_restart_services.sh
|VCF Installer
|vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim = true
|SDDC Manager
|vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim = true
|Configuration File
|/etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
|Restart Command
|systemctl restart domainmanager
Disable vMotion Connectivity Check
|Component
|Configuration
|VCF Installer
|validation.disable.vmotion.connectivity.check = true
|VCF Installer
|validation.disable.vmotion.l3.gateway.connectivity.check = true
|SDDC Manager
|validation.disable.vmotion.connectivity.check = true
|SDDC Manager
|validation.disable.vmotion.l3.gateway.connectivity.check = true
|Configuration File
|/etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
|Restart Command
|systemctl restart domainmanager
Disable vSAN Connectivity Check
|Component
|Configuration
|VCF Installer
|validation.disable.vsan.connectivity.check = true
|SDDC Manager
|validation.disable.vsan.connectivity.check = true
|Configuration File
|/etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
|Restart Command
|systemctl restart domainmanager
Disable ESX Tunnel Endpoint (TEP) MTU Check
|Component
|Configuration
|VCF Installer
|validation.disable.network.connectivity.check = true
|VCF Installer
|nsxt.mtu.validation.skip = true
|SDDC Manager
|validation.disable.network.connectivity.check = true
|SDDC Manager
|nsxt.mtu.validation.skip = true
|Configuration File
|/etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
|Restart Command
|systemctl restart domainmanager
Single ESX Host Deployment using NFS Principal Storage
|Component
|Configuration
|VCF Installer
|validation.disable.nfs.configuration.connectivity.check = true
|SDDC Manager
|validation.disable.nfs.configuration.connectivity.check = true
|Configuration File
|/etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
|Restart Command
|systemctl restart domainmanager
Increase VCF General Deployment Retry
|Component
|Configuration
|VCF Installer
|orchestrator.task.retry.max = 5
|SDDC Manager
|orchestrator.task.retry.max = 5
|Configuration File
|/etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
|Restart Command
|systemctl restart domainmanager
Increase NSX Manager Deployment Timeout
|Component
|Configuration
|VCF Installer
|nsxt.manager.wait.minutes = 180
|SDDC Manager
|nsxt.manager.wait.minutes = 180
|Configuration File
|/etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
|Restart Command
|systemctl restart domainmanager
Increase NSX Edge Deployment Timeout
|Component
|Configuration
|VCF Installer
|edge.node.vm.creation.max.wait.minutes = 90
|SDDC Manager
|edge.node.vm.creation.max.wait.minutes = 90
|Configuration File
|/etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
|Restart Command
|systemctl restart domainmanager
Increase VCF Management Services Deployment Timeout
|Component
|Configuration
|VCF Installer
|vsp.bootstrap.task.timeout.minutes = 240
|VCF Installer
|vsp.bootstrap.command.timeout.minutes=200
|SDDC Manager
|vsp.bootstrap.task.timeout.minutes = 240
|SDDC Manager
|vsp.bootstrap.command.timeout.minutes=200
|Configuration File
|/etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
|Restart Command
|systemctl restart domainmanager
Increase VMware Avi Load Balancer Deployment Timeout
|Component
|Configuration
|VCF Installer
|nsxt.alb.image.upload.retry.check.interval.seconds = 90
|SDDC Manager
|nsxt.alb.image.upload.retry.check.interval.seconds = 90
|Configuration File
|/etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
|Restart Command
|systemctl restart domainmanager
Comments
_nd345 says
Thank you for everything you've done for VMWare community!
Time for me to say goodbye as we have exiting the Broadcom-Extortion version of VMWare permanently.
Lam Nguyen says
Kudos!