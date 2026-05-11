VCF 9.1 - Comprehensive VCF Installer & SDDC Manager Configuration Workarounds for Lab Deployments

With the announcement of VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) and VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.1, I know many of you are eager to start planning for 9.1 and get it into your lab environment for hands-on experience as the first step toward pre-production validation.

Unless you are among the few with adequate resources, including servers listed on the Broadcom Compatibility Guide (BCG), most lab environments are resource constrained in one way or another.

To help expedite your 9.1 deployment for non-production usage, I have documented the various VCF Installer and SDDC Manager configuration workarounds that can used for lab deployments, especially for functional testing and/or for educational purpose.

I will continue to update this page with new information, so be sure to bookmark for your single reference!

Enable HTTP Offline Depot Support

There is a new method for enabling HTTP support for VCF Offline Depot that no longer requires basic authentication. Please see the reference blog post for more details on the prior workaround as well as the officially supported method for using HTTP.

Enable Single or Dual ESX Host Deployment

If you have sufficient host resources (compute and storage), you can deploy a complete VCF fleet (non-nested) on one, two, or three ESX hosts

Component Configuration VCF Installer feature.vcf.vgl-29121.single.host.domain = true SDDC Manager feature.vcf.vgl-29121.single.host.domain = true Configuration File /home/vcf/feature.properties Restart Command echo 'y' | /opt/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/scripts/cli/sddcmanager_restart_services.sh

Disable 10GbE pNIC Check

Component Configuration VCF Installer enable.speed.of.physical.nics.validation = false SDDC Manager enable.speed.of.physical.nics.validation = false Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Disable vSAN ESA HCL Check

Component Configuration VCF Installer feature.vcf.vgl-43370.vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim = true SDDC Manager feature.vcf.vgl-43370.vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim = true Configuration File /home/vcf/feature.properties Restart Command echo 'y' | /opt/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/scripts/cli/sddcmanager_restart_services.sh VCF Installer vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim = true SDDC Manager vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim = true Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Disable vMotion Connectivity Check

Component Configuration VCF Installer validation.disable.vmotion.connectivity.check = true VCF Installer validation.disable.vmotion.l3.gateway.connectivity.check = true SDDC Manager validation.disable.vmotion.connectivity.check = true SDDC Manager validation.disable.vmotion.l3.gateway.connectivity.check = true Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Disable vSAN Connectivity Check

Component Configuration VCF Installer validation.disable.vsan.connectivity.check = true SDDC Manager validation.disable.vsan.connectivity.check = true Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Disable ESX Tunnel Endpoint (TEP) MTU Check

Component Configuration VCF Installer validation.disable.network.connectivity.check = true VCF Installer nsxt.mtu.validation.skip = true SDDC Manager validation.disable.network.connectivity.check = true SDDC Manager nsxt.mtu.validation.skip = true Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Single ESX Host Deployment using NFS Principal Storage

Component Configuration VCF Installer validation.disable.nfs.configuration.connectivity.check = true SDDC Manager validation.disable.nfs.configuration.connectivity.check = true Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Increase VCF General Deployment Retry

Component Configuration VCF Installer orchestrator.task.retry.max = 5 SDDC Manager orchestrator.task.retry.max = 5 Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Increase NSX Manager Deployment Timeout

Component Configuration VCF Installer nsxt.manager.wait.minutes = 180 SDDC Manager nsxt.manager.wait.minutes = 180 Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Increase NSX Edge Deployment Timeout

Component Configuration VCF Installer edge.node.vm.creation.max.wait.minutes = 90 SDDC Manager edge.node.vm.creation.max.wait.minutes = 90 Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Increase VCF Management Services Deployment Timeout

Component Configuration VCF Installer vsp.bootstrap.task.timeout.minutes = 240 VCF Installer vsp.bootstrap.command.timeout.minutes=200 SDDC Manager vsp.bootstrap.task.timeout.minutes = 240 SDDC Manager vsp.bootstrap.command.timeout.minutes=200 Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Increase VMware Avi Load Balancer Deployment Timeout