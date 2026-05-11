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VCF 9.1 - Comprehensive VCF Installer & SDDC Manager Configuration Workarounds for Lab Deployments

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With the announcement of VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) and VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.1, I know many of you are eager to start planning for 9.1 and get it into your lab environment for hands-on experience as the first step toward pre-production validation.

Unless you are among the few with adequate resources, including servers listed on the Broadcom Compatibility Guide (BCG), most lab environments are resource constrained in one way or another.

To help expedite your 9.1 deployment for non-production usage, I have documented the various VCF Installer and SDDC Manager configuration workarounds that can used for lab deployments, especially for functional testing and/or for educational purpose.

I will continue to update this page with new information, so be sure to bookmark for your single reference!

Enable HTTP Offline Depot Support

There is a new method for enabling HTTP support for VCF Offline Depot that no longer requires basic authentication. Please see the reference blog post for more details on the prior workaround as well as the officially supported method for using HTTP.

Enable Single or Dual ESX Host Deployment

If you have sufficient host resources (compute and storage), you can deploy a complete VCF fleet (non-nested) on one, two, or three ESX hosts

Component Configuration
VCF Installer feature.vcf.vgl-29121.single.host.domain = true
SDDC Manager feature.vcf.vgl-29121.single.host.domain = true
Configuration File /home/vcf/feature.properties
Restart Command echo 'y' | /opt/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/scripts/cli/sddcmanager_restart_services.sh

Disable 10GbE pNIC Check

Component Configuration
VCF Installer enable.speed.of.physical.nics.validation = false
SDDC Manager enable.speed.of.physical.nics.validation = false
Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Disable vSAN ESA HCL Check

Component Configuration
VCF Installer feature.vcf.vgl-43370.vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim = true
SDDC Manager feature.vcf.vgl-43370.vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim = true
Configuration File /home/vcf/feature.properties
Restart Command echo 'y' | /opt/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/scripts/cli/sddcmanager_restart_services.sh
VCF Installer vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim = true
SDDC Manager vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim = true
Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Disable vMotion Connectivity Check

Component Configuration
VCF Installer validation.disable.vmotion.connectivity.check = true
VCF Installer validation.disable.vmotion.l3.gateway.connectivity.check = true
SDDC Manager validation.disable.vmotion.connectivity.check = true
SDDC Manager validation.disable.vmotion.l3.gateway.connectivity.check = true
Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Disable vSAN Connectivity Check

Component Configuration
VCF Installer validation.disable.vsan.connectivity.check = true
SDDC Manager validation.disable.vsan.connectivity.check = true
Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Disable ESX Tunnel Endpoint (TEP) MTU Check

Component Configuration
VCF Installer validation.disable.network.connectivity.check = true
VCF Installer nsxt.mtu.validation.skip = true
SDDC Manager validation.disable.network.connectivity.check = true
SDDC Manager nsxt.mtu.validation.skip = true
Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Single ESX Host Deployment using NFS Principal Storage

Component Configuration
VCF Installer validation.disable.nfs.configuration.connectivity.check = true
SDDC Manager validation.disable.nfs.configuration.connectivity.check = true
Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Increase VCF General Deployment Retry

Component Configuration
VCF Installer orchestrator.task.retry.max = 5
SDDC Manager orchestrator.task.retry.max = 5
Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Increase NSX Manager Deployment Timeout

Component Configuration
VCF Installer nsxt.manager.wait.minutes = 180
SDDC Manager nsxt.manager.wait.minutes = 180
Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Increase NSX Edge Deployment Timeout

Component Configuration
VCF Installer edge.node.vm.creation.max.wait.minutes = 90
SDDC Manager edge.node.vm.creation.max.wait.minutes = 90
Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Increase VCF Management Services Deployment Timeout

Component Configuration
VCF Installer vsp.bootstrap.task.timeout.minutes = 240
VCF Installer vsp.bootstrap.command.timeout.minutes=200
SDDC Manager vsp.bootstrap.task.timeout.minutes = 240
SDDC Manager vsp.bootstrap.command.timeout.minutes=200
Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Increase VMware Avi Load Balancer Deployment Timeout

Component Configuration
VCF Installer nsxt.alb.image.upload.retry.check.interval.seconds = 90
SDDC Manager nsxt.alb.image.upload.retry.check.interval.seconds = 90
Configuration File /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application.properties
Restart Command systemctl restart domainmanager

Comments

  1. Thank you for everything you've done for VMWare community!
    Time for me to say goodbye as we have exiting the Broadcom-Extortion version of VMWare permanently.

    Reply

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