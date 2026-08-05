Quick Tip: Automating PAK Upload & Installation for VCF Operations

While testing an update workflow, I needed to update VCF Operations directly, which can be performed through the /admin UI and by uploading and then installing the PAK file. Although the process itself is straightforward, the two-step workflow and the waiting between each step make it feel longer than the actual update.



I figured there had to be a way to automate the process, but I was not able to quickly find anything online. After browsing both the VCF Operations API and the VCF Operations Cluster and Slice Administration (CASA) API, I found the APIs needed to automate both the PAK upload and installation.

Option 1:

This option follows the same workflow as the VCF Operations UI. First, upload the PAK file. Once the upload completes successfully, a PakID (e.g. vRealizeOperationsManagerEnterprise-910020025500347) is returned. This PakID is then used to start the installation and monitor its progress.

Upload PAK File:

curl -X POST -F "[email protected];type=multipart/form-data" -k -u 'admin:VMware1!VMware1!' https://vcf01.vcf.lab/casa/upgrade/cluster/pak/reserved/operation/upload

Install PAK File:

curl -X POST -k -u 'admin:VMware1!VMware1!' https://vcf01.vcf.labb/casa/upgrade/cluster/pak/vRealizeOperationsManagerEnterprise-910020025500347/operation/install

Monitor Install Progress:

curl -X GET -k -u 'admin:VMware1!VMware1!' https://vcf01.vcf.lab/casa/upgrade/cluster/pak/vRealizeOperationsManagerEnterprise-910020025500347/status

Option 2:

This option streamlines the workflow by combining the PAK upload and installation into a single operation. After the PAK file is successfully uploaded, the installation automatically begins and a PakID (e.g. vRealizeOperationsManagerEnterprise-910040025541550) is returned, allowing you to monitor its progress.

Silent Upload & Install PAK File:

curl -X POST -F "[email protected];type=multipart/form-data" -k -u 'admin:VMware1!VMware1!' 'https://vcf01.vcf.lab/casa/upgrade/cluster/pak/reserved/operation/silent_install?pak_handling_advice=CLOBBER&force_content_update=true'

Monitor Install Progress:

curl -X GET -k -u 'admin:VMware1!VMware1!' https://vcf01.vcf.lab/casa/upgrade/cluster/pak/vRealizeOperationsManagerEnterprise-910040025541550/status