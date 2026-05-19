VCF 9.1 - Automating VCF Single Sign-On (SSO) with OIDC-based Identity Provider

There are a number of exciting enhancements to VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) Single Sign-On (SSO) with the release of VCF 9.1 from Generic OIDC/SAML2 Identity Provider (IdP) support, streamline way to manage component level priviledges using VCF Roles and API Client and Token support for non-interactive logins to just name a few.



The process of connecting to an external IdP is mostly the same from earlier VCF releases, I typically use Keycloak for my lab environment for VCF SSO, which you can follow this blog post for the detailed step by step.

What has changed are some of the underlying VCF Operations and Identity Broker APIs used to configure VCF SSO in 9.1. With the introduction of VCF Roles, I also thought it would be a good to refresh the PowerShell script I had originally written for configuring VCF 9.0 SSO with an OIDC-based IdP for VCF 9.1.

You can download the updated script called configure_vcf_910_sso_with_oidc_idp.ps1 which behaves similarly to the previous version. You will need to fill out the variables within the script:

VCF_OPERATIONS_HOSTNAME - The FQDN of your VCF Operations

- The FQDN of your VCF Operations VCF_OPERATIONS_USERNAME - The username with VCF SSO Configuration privileges (e.g. admin)

- The username with VCF SSO Configuration privileges (e.g. admin) VCF_OPERATIONS_PASSWORD - The password for the user

- The password for the user VCF_SSO_DEPLOYMENT_MODEL - Whether to use the embedded vCenter Server Identity Broker or external Identity Broker located within the VCF Management Services (VCFMS)

- Whether to use the embedded vCenter Server Identity Broker or external Identity Broker located within the VCF Management Services (VCFMS) OIDC_LABEL - The friendly label shown in VCF SSO configuration UI

- The friendly label shown in VCF SSO configuration UI OIDC_OPENID_DISCOVERY_URL - The OIDC Discovery URL for your external IdP

- The OIDC Discovery URL for your external IdP OIDC_TLS_FULLCHAIN_PEM - HTTPS is required for OIDC-based IdP, you will need full path to TLS certificate chain in PEM format

- HTTPS is required for OIDC-based IdP, you will need full path to TLS certificate chain in PEM format OIDC_CLIENT_ID - This is the Client ID generated from your IdP OIDC application

- This is the Client ID generated from your IdP OIDC application OIDC_CLIENT_SECRET - This is the Client Secret generated from your IdP OIDC application

- This is the Client Secret generated from your IdP OIDC application OIDC_DOMAIN - This is your DNS Domain for your IdP

- This is your DNS Domain for your IdP OIDC_JIT_PRE_PROVISION_GROUP - This is the name of the group that has been provisioned in IdP that you will automatically grant VCF Administrator role to

- This is the name of the group that has been provisioned in IdP that you will automatically grant VCF Administrator role to OIDC_GROUP_ATTRIBUTE - You can use default "group"

Here is an example of running the PowerShell script and as you can see the entire configuration completes in under 1 minute, where as the manual configuration of VCF SSO can easily be 10s of minutes if not more.