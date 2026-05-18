VCF 9.1 - Automating New License Entitlement Workflow between VCF Operations & VCF Business Service Console (BSC)

VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.1 introduces a few new updates with the license entitlement workflow between VCF Operations and VCF Business Service Console (BSC) for users operating in an air-gapped or disconnected environment.

Below is a visual that outlines the workflow between VCF BSC (red) and VCF Operations (orange), along with the new changes in 9.1:



Whether your organization will have a single or multiple VCF Fleets, automation is essential for consistency and operating at scale.

Last year, I had created a PowerShell Module called Broadcom.Community.VCFLicensing that can help users fully automate the end-to-end licensing entitlement process and I am please to share that it has now been refreshed to support VCF 9.1!

Step 1 - Install and/or Update the Powershell Module by running the following command:

Install Module

Install-Module Broadcom.Community.VCFLicensing

Update Module

Update-Module Broadcom.Community.VCFLicensing

Step 2 - Login to VCF BSC portal (https://vcf.broadcom.com) to create an OAuth API Client by navigating to Access Management->OAuth Apps and make a note of the Client ID and Client Secret.

You will also need to make a note of your BSC Tenant ID, which can be obtained by hovering over the info icon next to your SiteID on the left hand navigation.



Step 3 - Create your desired VCF license allocation in the VCF BSC portal by navigating to Licenses section on the left hand navigation. In my example, I have created two license allocations with the following:

wlam-vcf with 256 VCF cores

with 256 VCF cores wlam-vsan with 256 vSAN TiBs



Make a note of the license allocation labels as they will be referenced in the next step.

Step 4 - Update the following user variables that will be used by the various functions.

$VCF_OPERATIONS_HOSTNAME="vcf01.vcf.lab" $VCF_OPERATIONS_USERNAME="admin" $VCF_OPERATIONS_PASSWORD='VMware1!VMware1!' $VCF_BSC_OAUTH_CLIENT_ID="XXX" $VCF_BSC_OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET="XXX" $VCF_BSC_TENANT_ID="XXX" $VCENTER_HOSTNAME="vc01.vcf.lab" $VCF_LICENSE_ENTITLEMENT_NAME="wlam-vcf" $VSAN_LICENSE_ENTITLEMENT_NAME="wlam-vsan"

Step 5 - Login to both your VCF Operations instance using the Connect-VcfOperations function and Connect-VcfBsc function.

$CWD = (Get-Location).Path $VCF_OPERATIONS_REGISTRATION_LABEL=$VCF_OPERATIONS_HOSTNAME $VCF_LICENSE_FILENAME="${VCF_OPERATIONS_HOSTNAME}.lic" $VCF_VERIFICATION_FILENAME="${VCF_OPERATIONS_HOSTNAME}.verification" $VCF_VERIFICATION_FILE="${CWD}/${VCF_VERIFICATION_FILENAME}" $VCF_LICENSE_FILE="${CWD}/${VCF_LICENSE_FILENAME}" Connect-VcfOperations -Fqdn $VCF_OPERATIONS_HOSTNAME -User $VCF_OPERATIONS_USERNAME -Password $VCF_OPERATIONS_PASSWORD Connect-VcfBsc -ClientId $VCF_BSC_OAUTH_CLIENT_ID -SecretId $VCF_BSC_OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET



Note: There are few variable declarations above the connect commands, make sure these are defined as-is or you will have issues following the examples.

Step 6 - Run the Download-VcfOperationsRegistrationFile function to download the registration file from your VCF Operations instance to your local system as shown in the screenshot below.

$DEFAULT_REG_FILENAME = Download-VcfOperationsRegistrationFile $REGISTRATION_FILENAME = [System.IO.Path]::ChangeExtension($DEFAULT_REG_FILENAME, ".registration") Rename-Item $DEFAULT_REG_FILENAME $REGISTRATION_FILENAME



Note: There is a known issue where the registration file from VCF Operations will have a file extension of .data but the VCF BSC portal has been updated to require .registration extension and the commands above will handle the file rename.

Step 7 - Register your VCF Operations instance by using the Register-VcfOperations2 function providing the registration file that was downloaded from Step 6 and friendly name to label your VCF Operations instance in VCF BSC portal.

$VCF_OPERATIONS_REGISTRATION_FILE="${CWD}/${REGISTRATION_FILENAME}" $VCF_OPERATIONS_BSC_ID=Register-VcfOperations2 -TenantId $VCF_BSC_TENANT_ID -RegistrationFile $VCF_OPERATIONS_REGISTRATION_FILE -Name $VCF_OPERATIONS_REGISTRATION_LABEL



Upon successful registration, an ID will be returned for the your VCF Operations instance that is required for future operations and it is automatically stored in $VCF_OPERATIONS_BSC_ID variable.

Step 8 - Next, we need to download the verification file from VCF BSC portal by using the Download-VcfBscVerificationFile function providing the registered ID for our VCF Operations instance and the name of the verification file to save.

Download-VcfBscVerificationFile -TenantId $VCF_BSC_TENANT_ID -VcfOperationsId $VCF_OPERATIONS_BSC_ID -VerificationFile $VCF_VERIFICATION_FILE

Step 9 - We now need to upload the verification file to VCF Operation by using the Import-VcfOperationsVerificationFile function and provide the full path to the verification file.

$VCF_OPERATIONS_CONFIRMATION_FILE=Import-VcfOperationsVerificationFile -VerificationFile $VCF_VERIFICATION_FILE

Upon successful import, VCF Operations will return a confirmation file that will be saved locally.

Step 10 - The confirmation file needs to be imported to VCF BSC portal by using the Import-VcfOperationsConfirmationFile function to complete the challenge/response process providing the registered ID for our VCF Operations instance and the full path to the confirmation file.