VCF 9.1 - Quick Tip: Uninstalling Optional Day-N Components

There are a number of new capabilities in VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.1 that can be deployed as Day-N operations after the initial VCF Fleet deployment, including:

Integrated Log Management (formally VCF Operations for Logs) directly within VCF Operations

Real-time Metrics that can provide up to 2 seconds of granularity

Network visibility and diagnostics with VCF Operations for Networks (VON)

Modern Self-Service with Multi-Tenancy using VCF Automation (VCFA)



If you need to uninstall one of these Day-N components, there is currently not a UI workflow within the VCF LCM UI. With that said, we do have a KB article that provides a clean up script that can also be used to uninstall these optional VCF components.

Download the cleanup_component.py script from the KB and you will need to run this on any system that has a Python runtime and connectivity to your VCF environment.

For ease of following the examples below, you can define the following environmental variables for the VCF Fleet FQDN, VCF Management Services (VCFMS) FQDN and its credentials. The vCenter Server credentials is only required if you need to uninstall VON or VCFA as it will automatically clean up the VMs.

VCF_FLEET_FQDN="vcf-flt01.vcf.lab" VCFMS_RUNTIME_FQDN="vcf-msr01.vcf.lab" VCFMS_USERNAME="*protected email*" VCFMS_PASSWORD='VMware1!VMware1!' VCENTER_USERNAME="*protected email*" VCENTER_PASSWORD='VMware1!VMware1!'

Uninstalling Log Management, Real-time Metrics, Depot Service or Identity Broker

We first need to find the ID of the component that we would like to uninstall, which we can do by running the following command:

python cleanup_component.py list vsp-component --fleet-fqdn=${VCF_FLEET_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-fqdn=${VCFMS_RUNTIME_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-username=${VCFMS_USERNAME} --vcf-services-runtime-password=${VCFMS_PASSWORD}



Note: Only applicable components that can be uninstalled will be shown in the output. For the first/primary VCF Instance, only Log Management, Real-time Metrics, VON and VCFA can be uninstalled. For additional/non-primary VCF Instance, you will be able to uninstall Real-time Metrics, Depot Service and Identity Broker as these are optional components when deploying additional VCF Instances.

To remove a specific component, run the following command and provide it with the component ID such as the example below which will remove Log Management:

python cleanup_component.py delete vsp-component --fleet-fqdn=${VCF_FLEET_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-fqdn=${VCFMS_RUNTIME_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-username=${VCFMS_USERNAME} --vcf-services-runtime-password=${VCFMS_PASSWORD} --component-id=95ed2c95-82a3-40c5-a5b8-9580e89b23a3

Note: Real-time metrics is comprised of two separate components: Real-time metrics and the Real-time metrics store and both need to be removed for that service.

Uninstalling VCF Operations for Networks

VON does not currently on top of VCFMS, it is deployed as a traditional OVA appliance and to find its component ID, we need to use a different list command:

python cleanup_component.py list ova-component --fleet-fqdn=${VCF_FLEET_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-fqdn=${VCFMS_RUNTIME_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-username=${VCFMS_USERNAME} --vcf-services-runtime-password=${VCFMS_PASSWORD}



To remove VON which will include cleaning up the VMs within vCenter Server, run the following commands and provide the component IDs which in this example is e1033a3a-9675-324c-9c43-0efc7dc56796

python cleanup_component.py delete ova-component --fleet-fqdn=${VCF_FLEET_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-fqdn=${VCFMS_RUNTIME_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-username=${VCFMS_USERNAME} --vcf-services-runtime-password=${VCFMS_PASSWORD} --vcenter-username=${VCENTER_USERNAME} --vcenter-password=${VCENTER_PASSWORD} --component-id=e1033a3a-9675-324c-9c43-0efc7dc56796



Once VON has been successfully uninstalled, the last step is to remove the VON integration within VCF Operations by navigating to Operate->Administration->Integrations->Accounts->Networks Adapter

Uninstalling VCF Automation

Removing VCFA requires a two step process, the first is to unregister the two required components from VCFMS and then remove the actual VCFA VMS which includes updating SDDC Manager.

Step 1 - Find the ID for both VCF Automation and Migration service engine components using the vsp-component list command and then remove each component before proceeding to Step 2.

python cleanup_component.py delete vsp-component --fleet-fqdn=${VCF_FLEET_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-fqdn=${VCFMS_RUNTIME_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-username=${VCFMS_USERNAME} --vcf-services-runtime-password=${VCFMS_PASSWORD} --component-id=cf46b049-c58e-40db-b422-ad08652f2da7 python cleanup_component.py delete vsp-component --fleet-fqdn=${VCF_FLEET_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-fqdn=${VCFMS_RUNTIME_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-username=${VCFMS_USERNAME} --vcf-services-runtime-password=${VCFMS_PASSWORD} --component-id=a933ede9-67ef-4c3a-8adb-5e9fa9a84d29

Step 2 - VCFA also uses its own VCFMS under the hood and for this part of the workflow, we need to run this script as root inside of the SDDC Manager VM, which you can use SCP to copy the script.

To find the component ID for the VCFA's VCFMS cluster, you will run the following command:

python cleanup_component.py list vsp-cluster --fleet-fqdn=${VCF_FLEET_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-fqdn=${VCFMS_RUNTIME_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-username=${VCFMS_USERNAME} --vcf-services-runtime-password=${VCFMS_PASSWORD}

To finally remove the VCFA's VCFMS which will include cleaning up the VMs within vCenter Server, run the following commands and provide the component IDs which in this example is d9fa0d38-7b00-45b6-89d0-4acbb378e763

python cleanup_component.py delete vsp-cluster --fleet-fqdn=${VCF_FLEET_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-fqdn=${VCFMS_RUNTIME_FQDN} --vcf-services-runtime-username=${VCFMS_USERNAME} --vcf-services-runtime-password=${VCFMS_PASSWORD} --vcenter-username=${VCENTER_USERNAME} --vcenter-password=${VCENTER_PASSWORD} --component-id=d9fa0d38-7b00-45b6-89d0-4acbb378e763