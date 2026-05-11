VCF 9.1 - Comprehensive ESX Configuration Workarounds for Lab Deployments

With the announcement of VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) and VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.1, I know many of you are eager to start planning for 9.1 and get it into your lab environment for hands-on experience as the first step toward pre-production validation.

Unless you are among the few with adequate resources, including servers listed on the Broadcom Compatibility Guide (BCG), most lab environments are resource constrained in one way or another.

To help expedite your 9.1 deployment for non-production usage, I have documented the various ESX configuration workarounds that can used for lab deployments, especially for functional testing and/or for educational purpose.

I will continue to update this page with new information, so be sure to bookmark for your single reference!

Physical ESX 9.1 Host

vSAN Compression Algorithm

If you are using vSAN, the default compression algorithm has changed from LZ4 to Zstd in 9.1, which provides a much higher compression ratio. In CPU-constrained environments, you can default to the original LZ4 algorithm. (Reboot not required).

esxcli system settings advanced set -o /VSAN/Vsan2ZdomCompZstd -i 0

AMD Ryzen and CPU Entropy

If you are running on an AMD Ryzen Zen 4/Zen 5 (Consumer) processor, you will probably observe higher than normal CPU utilization due to slow entropy generation, that can severely affect your environment. (Reboot required)

esxcli system settings kernel set -s entropySources -v 1

AMD Ryzen and NVMe Tiering

If you are running on an AMD Ryzen Zen 4/Zen 5 (Consumer) processor, VMs may fail to power on when NVMe Tiering is enabled. (Reboot required)

echo 'monitor_control.disable_apichv ="TRUE"' >> /etc/vmware/config

AMD Ryzen and NSX Edge and Virtual Network Appliance (VNA)

If you are running on an AMD Ryzen Zen 4/Zen 5 (Consumer) processor, deployment of NSX Edges or the new Virtual Network Appliance (VNA) will fail to configure as consumer AMD processors do not support DPDK. Prior to NSX Edge or VNA deployment, run the following command and ensure the string starts with "AMD EPYC" as this is validated from within the NSX Edge and VNAs (Reboot not required)

echo 'cpuid.brandstring = "AMD EPYC Ryzen 9 7945HX"' >> /etc/vmware/config

Intel x710 and LRO/TSO

If you have Intel x710 NICs, especially for Minisforum MS-A2 owners, you probably will have performance degradation due to hardware offload without even realizing it (reboot required)

esxcli system settings advanced set -o /Net/TcpipDefLROEnabled -i 0

esxcli system settings advanced set -o /Net/UseHwTSO -i 0

Fake Server Hardware Vendor for heterogeneous vSphere Lifecycle Manager (vLCM) Clusters

If you are using ESX hosts that have mixed hardware vendors, the VCF Installer will throw an error. See this blog post for more details on applying workaround.

NVMe Tiering for Nested ESX VM

If you have NVMe Tiering enabled on your physical ESX host, the default behavior of the physical ESX host is to NOT tier the memory used by your Nested ESX VM. To allow the Nested ESX VM to get the benefit of NVMe Tiering, you will need to add the following VM Advanced Setting to the Nested ESX VM prior to powering on the VM.

sched.mem.enableNestedTiering = true

Nested vSAN on top of physical vSAN

If you plan to run Nested vSAN on top of a physical vSAN deployment, the following configuration is required. (Reboot not required)

esxcli system settings advanced set -o /VSAN/FakeSCSIReservations -i 1

TRIM/UNMAP for Nested vSAN on top of physical vSAN

If you plan to run Nested vSAN (OSA or ESA) on top of a physical vSAN deployment, ensure the TRIM/UNMAP commands are being passed back up to physical vSAN environment. (Reboot not required, only for Nested vSAN Hosts)

esxcli system settings advanced set -o /VSAN/GuestUnmap -i 1

Nested ESX 9.1 Host

vSAN Optimizations

If you plan to use vSAN in a Nested environment, here are several configurations that have been recommended to ensure optimal setup.

esxcli system settings advanced set -o /LSOM/VSANDeviceMonitoring -i 0

esxcli system settings advanced set -o /LSOM/lsomSlowDeviceUnmount -i 0

esxcli system settings advanced set -o /VSAN/SwapThickProvisionDisabled -i 1

Note: If you use the Nested ESX Virtual Appliance Fling, the vSAN optimization settings are not required as these are already applied by default.

vSAN Compression Algorithm

If you are using vSAN, the default compression algorithm has changed from LZ4 to Zstd in 9.1, which provides a much higher compression ratio. In CPU-constrained environments, you can default to the original LZ4 algorithm by running the following command (reboot not required).

esxcli system settings advanced set -o /VSAN/Vsan2ZdomCompZstd -i 0

AMD Ryzen and CPU Entropy

If you are running on an AMD Ryzen Zen 4/Zen 5 (Consumer) processor, you will probably observe higher than normal CPU utilization due to slow entropy generation, that can severely affect your environment including Nested ESX. Run the following command (reboot required)

esxcli system settings kernel set -s entropySources -v 1

vSAN High pNIC Error Rate Detected Alarms

In resource constrained environments, you may see an increased number of high pNIC alarms that are generated in vCenter Server which is sourced from the vSAN Health Check service. You can either disable the health check or you can increase the buffer as a workaround, the error may return if the buffer limit has been reached again. (Reboot not required)

esxcli network nic ring current set -r 4096 -t 4096 -n vmnic0