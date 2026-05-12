VCF 9.1 - Updated VCF Design Blueprints & VCF Fleet Latency Diagrams for VCF Architects

VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.1 is now generally available! 🥳

In addition to the revamped VCF 9.1 Technical Documentation which includes the 9.1 release notes, which everyone should be reviewing in detail, we have released a number of new resources for our VCF architects and practitioners to help you on your 9.1 journey! 🧠

VCF Design Blueprints

ℹ️ Direct URL link to the VCF Design Blueprints

In addition to refreshing the VCF Fleet Design Blueprints for 9.1, we now have VCF Blueprints spanning a number of topics across: Edge, Fleet Management, Monitoring, Alerting, Troubleshooting, Workload Consumption, Lateral Security, Data Protection, Disaster and Cyber Recovery!

Infrastructure Modernization VCF Fleet in a Single Site with Minimal Footprint VCF Fleet in a Single Site VCF Fleet with Multiple Sites in a Single Region VCF Fleet with Multiple Sites Across Multiple Regions VCF Fleet with Multiple Sites in a Single Region plus Additional Region(s) VCF Fleet Management VCF Monitoring & Alerting VCF Troubleshooting VCF Edge for Single Node with ArgoCD VCF Edge for Government & Defense VCF Edge for Manufacturing

Application Modernization VCF Self-Service Multi-Tenant Private Cloud Consumption VCF vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS) Consumption VCF Private AI Services Consumption

Security Modernization VCF Lateral Security with vDefend VCF Component Backup and Restore VCF Instance Backup and Restore VCF Fleet Disaster Recovery VCF Cyber Recovery



VCF Fleet Latency

ℹ️ Direct URL link to the VCF Fleet Latency Diagram

The VCF 9.0 Fleet Latency Diagram has been an extremely popular resource since its release with VCF Architects and Practitioners. With the new VCF 9.1 constructs that were introduced, the VCF Fleet Latency Diagram has also been updated and is part of the 9.1 release which you can access by going to the ports.broadcom.com and navigating to Network Diagrams section.