VCF 9.1 - Deploying VCF Management Services (VCFMS) to non-Management Network during VCF Upgrade

As part of upgrading an existing VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) deployment from either VCF 5.x or 9.0.x to VCF 9.1, one of the required steps is deploying the new VCF Management Services (VCFMS) component using a workflow provided by SDDC Manager.



The current default behavior of the VCFMS deployment workflow is to automatically deploy the VCFMS components, shown below, onto the existing VM Management network. This is typically the same network that hosts infrastructure components such as vCenter Server, NSX and other management services.



While defaulting to the management network may be convenient, most enterprise organizations do not have a large number of free IP addresses sitting idle. Even if there was available IP capacity, it is usually not contiguous blocks of IPs, which can make accommodating the CIDR-based IP allocation requirements of VCFMS more challenging than expected.

The good news is that we can use the SDDC Manager API to select an alternative vSphere-based network (VLAN or NSX Overlay) to deploy VCFMS!

In fact, I recently demonstrated how to use the SDDC Manager API to choose an alternative IP allocation method when deploying VCFMS, enabling organizations to make more efficient use of their available IP address space rather than requiring large contiguous blocks of addresses due to use of CIDR format.

To assist users with this advance workflow, I have created PowerShell script called sddcm_deploy_vcf_management_service_to_non_management_network.ps1 that you can easily use after updating the variables within the script with your desired values.

You will need to provide the exact same input as the SDDC Manager UI which includes: VCF Operations credentials, SDDC Manager credentials, VCFMS FQDNs along with list of IP addresses you wish to use (instead of CIDR) and the vSphere Portgroup/NSX Overlay to deploy VCFMS.

The script will run in validation mode by default, which will invoke the VCFMS Components Validation API and below is an example:



If you receive any failed validations, address them before updating the $ValidateOnly variable to false which will begin the VCFMS deployment as shown in screenshot below.



Once the deployment has started, you can login to VCF Operations and navigate to Build->Tasks to monitor the progress.

For those interested, here is a complete working JSON payload for deploying VCFMS onto a non-management network:

{ "vcfOperationsSpec": { "nodes": [ { "type": "master", "sslThumbprint": "6B:D3:FC:4F:AC:2A:5D:0B:87:D0:71:ED:B8:92:D8:51:E9:E3:9F:50:91:1B:23:E3:B0:FC:20:EE:0F:64:A2:E9", "hostname": "vcf02.vcf.lab" } ], "adminUserPassword": "VMware1!VMware1!", "loadBalancerFqdn": "", "useExistingDeployment": true }, "vspClusterSpec": { "platformFqdn": "vcf-msr03.vcf.lab", "systemUserPassword": "VMware1!VMware1!", "ipv4Pool": { "addresses": [ "172.30.70.170", "172.30.70.172", "172.30.70.173", "172.30.70.174", "172.30.70.175", "172.30.70.176", "172.30.70.177", "172.30.70.178", "172.30.70.179", "172.30.70.180", "172.30.70.181", "172.30.70.182" ] }, "size": "small", "internalClusterCidrIpv4": "198.18.0.0/15", "instanceFqdn": "vcf-int03.vcf.lab", "fleetFqdn": "vcf-flt03.vcf.lab", "useExistingDeployment": false }, "vcfManagementComponentsInfrastructureSpec": { "localRegionNetwork": { "networkName": "DVPG_FOR_FLEET_MANAGEMENT", "subnetMask": "255.255.255.0", "gateway": "172.30.70.1" }, "xRegionNetwork": { "networkName": "DVPG_FOR_FLEET_MANAGEMENT", "subnetMask": "255.255.255.0", "gateway": "172.30.70.1" } }, "licenseServerSpec": { "hostname": "vcf-lic03.vcf.lab" }, "vidbSpec": { "hostname": "vcf-idb03.vcf.lab" }, "fleetLcmSpec": {}, "sddcLcmSpec": {}, "fleetDepotSpec": {}, "telemetryAcceptorSpec": {}, "saltSpec": {}, "saltRaasSpec": {} }