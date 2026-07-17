VCF 9.1 - Automating VCF Backup Scheduling with the Fleet LCM API

In VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.1, users can configure scheduled backups for all VCF Management components, including the new VCF Management Services (VCFMS), through the Fleet LCM capability in VCF Operations by navigating to Build > Lifecycle > VCF Management > Backup & Restore. While the UI makes this straightforward, the same functionality is also exposed through the Fleet LCM API, making it easy to automate backup schedule configuration.



The Fleet LCM Update SDDC LCMS API is used to configure backup schedules, which are managed on a per-VCF Instance basis.

To demonstrate the functionality of this API, I have created a simple PowerShell script called fleet_lcm_configure_backup.ps1 which provides a user friendly method for creating VCF backup schedules. You will need to update the script and provide it with the following information:

Name of the VCF Instance to create the schedule backup

VCFMS Runtime FQDN and credentials

VCFMS Fleet FQDN

SFTP backup information which includes (SSH Fingerprint which will require you to run "ssh-keyscan -p $sftpServerPort $sftpServer 2>$null | Select-Object -First 1" or simliar for the script to convert to fingerprint value)

The following example demonstrates running the script to configure both the backup schedule and backup location in a single API call.



For those interested, here is a complete working JSON payload for configuring backup schedule and backup location:

{ "backupConfigSpec": { "fullSchedule": { "enabled": true, "schedule": { "days": [ "MON", "TUE", "WED", "THU", "FRI", "SAT", "SUN" ], "startTime": "10:00Z" } }, "incrementalSchedule": { "enabled": false }, "retention": {}, "storage": { "sftp": { "host": "vis.vcf.lab", "port": "22", "username": "backup", "password": "VMware1!", "directory": "/backup", "thumbprint": "SHA256:XXX" } }, "encryptionPassphrase": "VMware1!VMware1!" } }

Note: If you need to create a backup schedule for VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF), my colleague Brian O’Connell just published an article on using the Fleet LCM API as the process is slightly different from a VCF-based deployment.