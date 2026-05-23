VCF 9.1 - Demystifying Supported Upgrade Paths to 9.1

The rapid advancement of frontier AI capabilities, including recent developments from Anthropic Mythos, keeping software and infrastructure up to date has become a critical priority for many IT organizations.

VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) and VMware Cloud Foundation 9.1 introduce a ton of powerful new private cloud capabilities, which has generated tremendous interest from both customers and partners, ranging from new deployments to modernizing existing environments, all with the goal of building a more secure and resilient private cloud platform while also helping address the rapidly evolving threat landscape.

One area that has significantly changed from earlier VCF releases prior to VCF 9.0 is around upgrades, which has been a major source of confusion, even for myself at times. I will not try to defend some of the confusion and misconceptions from the past, but I will say that VCF 9.1 introduces more flexible upgrade paths, allowing customers to take advantage of the latest capabilities while also meeting them where they are currently at in their Private Cloud journey.

With that said, I am hoping this quick blog post, along with some visuals, will help demystify the supported upgrade paths to VCF 9.1, including some of the common misconceptions around specific feature capabilities and future direction, especially as it relates to VCF Automation VM Apps (Traditional) and VM Apps (Modern) or Networking using VLAN-backed, NSX Overlay/Segment and Modern NSX VPC.

The first and probably the most common starting point for many of our users is a vSphere (vCenter/ESX) 8.x and Aria Operations 8.x combination and below is a visual representation (green components represent net new in 9.1) on the three possible and supported upgrade paths:



The second combination includes the use of NSX 4.x along with vSphere (vCenter/ESX) 8.x and Aria Operations 8.x and below is a visual representation (green components represent net new in 9.1 and light blue represent optional) on the supported upgrade path:



The third combination includes the use of Aria Automation 8.x along with vSphere (vCenter/ESX) 8.x, Aria Operations 8.x and NSX 4.x and below is a visual representation (green components represent net new in 9.1 and light blue represent optional) on the supported upgrade path:



The fourth combination is VCF 5.x (may or may not include the use of Aria Automation) and below is a visual representation (green components represent net new in 9.1 and light blue represent optional) on the supported upgrade path:



Note 1: vSphere 8.x is EOS in Oct 2027, please plan accordingly.

Note 2: More details on these flexible VCF 9.1 upgrade paths are also described in a recent Broadcom KB 440630

Finally, to help with your VCF 9.1 upgrade, we have have just released an interactive VCF Upgrade Planner Tool, that includes all the supported 9.1 paths mentioned above, contrary to the name of the tool 😅