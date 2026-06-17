VCF 9.1 - Auditing VCF Management Services (VCFMS) IP Pool Usage 

As part of deploying the new VCF Management Services (VCFMS) component, a pool of IP addresses is provided to support the automatic deployment and scale-out of additional worker nodes for Day-N services such as Log Management and Real-time Metrics. In addition, these IP addresses are also reserved for lifecycle operations such as node recovery, rolling upgrades and scaling out additional service replicas, all of which may require additional IP capacity.



While you can view the current IP allocations by logging into VCF Operations and navigating to Build->Lifecycle->VCF Management and selecting the VCF Services Runtime component (VCFMS), there is currently no high-level view showing how many IP addresses have been consumed relative to the configured IP address pool(s). This can make capacity planning difficult and leave users unsure when additional IP pools may need to be added.

With the help of the VCF Fleet LCM APIs, we can easily audit the IP usage for a given VCFMS deployment and generate a more friendly report

Here is a PowerShell script that I have created (AI was not used 😆) called audit_vcf_management_services_network_ip_pool_usage.ps1 which just requires the VCFMS API endpoint (also refer to as the VCF Services Runtime FQDN) and admin credentials that you had configured as part of the deployment.

In addition to calculating the exact number of free and consumed IP addresses, along with overall utilization percentages, it also includes several useful inventory details. This is especially handy when you need to quickly identify the VCFMS Control Plane VMs without having to jump into VCF Operations or vCenter Server.

Here is an example where an IP range was specified during the deployment of VCFMS:



Here is an example where IP list was specified during the deployment of VCFMS:



The script can also handles VCFMS that has been configured with multiple IP Pool(s).