Single Node VMware Avi Load Balancer with VCF 9.0

VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0 continues to support one of the most popular and powerful load balancer, VMware Avi Load Balancer. When you deploy a new VMware Avi Load Balancer within a given VCF Domain, by default SDDC Manager will deploy three VMware Avi Controllers for high availability purposes.

For lab purposes, you may not need all three VMware Avi Controllers but there was no way to change the system default in earlier releases of VCF. With VCF 9.0, we now have way to deploy just a single VMware Avi Controller, which is fantastic for lab and testing purposes.

Disclaimer: This is not officially supported by Broadcom, use only within a lab environment.

Step 1 - Download your desired version of the VMware Avi Load Balancer OVA (e.g. controller-31.1.1-9122.ova) from the Broadcom Support Portal.

Step 2 - Upload the VMware Avi OVA to SDDC Manager to make it aware of the Avi Bundle. Please refer to the Broadcom documentation HERE that provides a nice script that will upload the VMware Avi OVA along with the required Product Version Catalog and Signature file, which you will also need to download.

Step 3 - SSH to SDDC Manager and add the following configuration to /home/vcf/feature.properties

feature.vcf.vgl-41078.alb.single.node.cluster=true

We now need to restart the SDDC Manager services by running the following command:

echo 'y' | /opt/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/scripts/cli/sddcmanager_restart_services.sh

Step 4 - Use the deploy_one_node_nsx_alb.ps1 PowerShell script to deploy the single VMware Avi Controller as the SDDC Manager UI has hardcoded the three controller requirement, make sure to update the script with your own configuration before running as shown in the screenshot below:



You can monitor the progress of the VMware Avi deployment by using the SDDC Manager UI



As you can see from the screenshot below, our VMware Avi cluster is just a single node versus the three that is deployed by default!