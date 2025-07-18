VCF 9.0 Hardware BOM for Silicon Valley VMUG

I recently participated in a special VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9 event at the Silicon Valley VMUG, which was held at the Broadcom headquarters in Palo Alto, California.



I had a fantastic time at the event, lots of great engagement from attendees, kudos to Frances Wong and the entire VMUG team for putting the event together!

With the huge amount of interests from the community in running VCF 9, I thought this would be a great event to showcase a VCF 9 lab setup using the popular Minisforum MS-A2. The exact same VCF 9 lab setup will also be used for the upcoming VMware {Code} Hackathon at VMware Explore, so definitely sign up if you are interested in playing with the MS-A2 at Explore!

Quantity Item Function Link Cost 2 Minisforum MS-A2 (7945HX) Barebones* VCF host amzn.to/4kEnAP5 $794.24 USD 2 Crucial 128GB Kit (2x64GB) DDR5 SODIMM ESXi memory amzn.to/4bcpXFJ $179.99 USD 2 SK Hynix Gold P31 500GB NVME ESXi Install + ESX-OS-Data + VMFS Volume amzn.to/4eKEQkm $44.09 USD 2 Sabrent Rocket 1TB NVMe NVMe Tiering amzn.to/4ltaTYM $59.99 USD 2 Samsung 990 EVO 2TB NVMe vSAN ESA amzn.to/4lQC403 $141.50 USD 1 MikroTik 5009UG+S+* Routing Switch amzn.to/44jAtrQ $203.87 USD

*Note: The barebones 7945HX kits all seem to have sold out on Amazon, pretty sure I had nothing to do with it! 😅 There are other non-barebones kit that you could also purchase from Amazon for a slightly higher price or purchase directly from Minisforum, which may have varying delievery options based on your region or you can simply wait for Amazon to restock.

**Note: The MikroTik routing switch that was selected was for the number of available ports, however the interfaces on the switch only has 1GbE connectivity and would not be ideal for those looking to take advantage of the 10GbE NICs on the MS-A2. For those interested in a 10GbE option, I have ordered the MikroTik CRS304-4XG-IN, which I will be using for my own personal lab setup. Since the CRS304 is not SFP+ like the CRS305 series, you will need an SFP+ to RJ45 adapter on the MS-A2, which I am using the 10Gtek SFP+ to RJ45 which are reasonably priced and works with the MS-A2.

Finally, I have had several folks ask if I will be blogging or sharing detailed instructions for setting up the MS-A2 to get VCF 9 up and running, the answer is YES! I just need to find some time but I have put together a bunch of automation and scripts to assist with the setup, especially as we will be building a few more of these for the Explore Hackathon, so anytime you need to do something more than once, it means you should consider automating it. Stay tuned for more details!

For those attending VMware Explore this year, consider joining the Hackathon but also check out the breakout I will be presenting with my good friend Alan Renouf CLOB1201LV - Deploying Minimal VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0 Lab that will share even more tips/tricks for running VCF 9 in a lab environment!