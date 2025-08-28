On-Demand session URLs for VMware Explore Las Vegas 2025

As I recently shared on LinkedIn ...

In addition to meeting with a TON of customers about their path to VCF 9.0, I also had several breakouts sessions.

It is aways a blast to present with my buddy Alan Renouf and our session Deploying Minimal VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0 Lab [CLOB1201LV] had a fantastic turnout as you can see from the packed room below!



I also had privilege to present the Design and Architect: Best Practices for Deploying VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0 [CLOB1427LV] with my colleague Sushil Suvarna, which actually recieved a repeat as the first session was completely booked with a few standing in the back of the room. Ton of folks had lined up early for the repeat session and I also dropped by a bit early to chat with a few and took some pics 🙂

OK, finally the goods!

In this Github repo https://github.com/lamw/vmware-explore-2025-session-urls you will find the summarized list of all the on-demand sessions that have been published including the direct link to the on-demand video and PDF presentations. While many sessions are currently available, there may still be some that need to get published including the PDFs, so please be patient and I will update the repo in the coming days.

Note: To access the on-demand videos, you must sign in and be a registered attendee of VMware Explore Las Vegas. If you were NOT a registered attendee, the videos will be freely accessible at a later date to be communicated by the VMware Explore team.