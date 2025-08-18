Quick Tip - Auditing configured Per-VM EVC (Enhanced vMotion Compatibility) 

A request came in last week to help automate the inventory of vSphere Virtual Machines (VMs) that have been configured with the Per-VM EVC (Enhanced vMotion Compatibility) capability.



It is important to understand that if a VM is not configured with Per-VM EVC, it will automatically inherit the configured EVC-mode from the vSphere Cluster. While there are several vSphere API properties that will give you information about the EVC details for a VM, the quickest way to check whether a VM has Per-VM EVC configured is by looking at the FeatureMask property.

Here is a quick PowerCLI snippet that demonstrates the use of this vSphere API:

$vms = Get-View -ViewType VirtualMachine -Property Name, Runtime foreach ($vm in $vms) { if($vm.Runtime.FeatureMask -ne $null) { Write-Host "Per-VM EVC Enabled for $(${vm}.name)" } }

Here is an example output when running this script and you can adjust the output based on your needs including exporting it to CSV list/etc.