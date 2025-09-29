Enhancement in VCF 9.0.1 to bypass vSAN ESA HCL & Host Commission 10GbE NIC Check

VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0.1 is the first maintenance release for VCF 9.0, delivering a number of important fixes but also several exciting enhancements for lab deployments or running proof-of-concepts (PoC).

VCF 9.0 had already introduced a number of built-in capabilities and some neat “tricks” that makes it easier than ever to deploy a minimal VCF footprint, which you can read more about here.

However, there were still a couple of minor annoyances around vSAN ESA HCL or Host Commissioning pre-checks that could be improved to provide a better customer experience when deploying VCF for non-production usage. With feedback to VCF Engineering, I am pleased to share that these issues have now been addressed as part of VCF 9.0.1 release!

vSAN ESA HCL Check

Similar to the enhancement that was introduced with the release of VCF 5.2.2, which was actually driven by the development of VCF 9.0.1, we now have a simplified method for bypassing the vSAN ESA HCL check for lab and proof of concept purposes. Users no longer need to craft custom vSAN ESA JSON files or messing around with installing VIBs on their ESXi hosts.

Day 0 - VCF Installer



During the initial VCF Fleet deployment using the VCF Installer, if you do NOT have compatible vSAN ESA hardware, you will see the following error as shown in the screenshot above.

To workaround this, login to the VCF Installer and append the following:

feature.vcf.vgl-43370.vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim=true to /home/vcf/feature.properties

to vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim=true to /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application-prod.properties

For changes to go into effect, restart the SDDC Domain Manager services.

echo "feature.vcf.vgl-43370.vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim=true" >> /home/vcf/feature.properties echo "vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim=true" >> /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application-prod.properties systemctl restart domainmanager

Day N - SDDC Manager



Once you have a VCF Fleet deployed, you may want to commission additional ESXi hosts for expanding your existing VCF Management Domain and/or deploy a new VCF Workload Domain using VCF Operations. If you do NOT have compatible vSAN ESA hardware, you will see the following error as shown in the screenshot above when you attempt to commission a new host.

To workaround this, login to SDDC Manager and append the following:

feature.vcf.vgl-43370.vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim=true to /home/vcf/feature.properties

to vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim=true to /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application-prod.properties

to vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim=true to /etc/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/application-prod.properties

For changes to go into effect, restart the SDDC Manager services.

echo "feature.vcf.vgl-43370.vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim=true" >> /home/vcf/feature.properties echo "vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim=true" >> /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application-prod.properties echo "vsan.esa.sddc.managed.disk.claim=true" >> /etc/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/application-prod.properties echo 'y' | /opt/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/scripts/cli/sddcmanager_restart_services.sh

10GbE NIC Check

Day 0 - VCF Installer

An existing workaround already exists in VCF 9.0 to disable the 10GbE NIC pre-check during the initial VCF Fleet deployment using the VCF Installer.

Day N - SDDC Manager



While it is possible to disable the 10GbE NIC pre-check during the initial VCF Fleet deployment through the VCF Installer, one limitation that has existed since VCF 5.x is that the 10GbE pre-check is not disabled during host commissioning and you will see the following error as shown in screenshot above.

To workaround this, login to SDDC Manager and append

enable.speed.of.physical.nics.validation=false to /etc/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/application.properties

For changes to go into effect, restart the SDDC Manager Operations Manager services.

echo "enable.speed.of.physical.nics.validation=false" >> /etc/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/application.properties systemctl restart operationsmanager