Quick Tip - Custom JSON for Deploying VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) with Custom TLS Certificates

ESXi hosts deployed with a custom CA signed TLS certificate can be consumed by either VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 5.x Cloud Builder or 9.x VCF Installer using a custom JSON deployment manifest.

An additional securitySpec should be appended to your VCF JSON deployment manifest using the following format:

"securitySpec": { "esxiCertsMode": "Custom", "rootCaCerts": [ { "alias": "custom-CA", "certChain": [ "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----

MIIDqzC...

...

...==

-----END CERTIFICATE-----" ] } ] }

Here is an abbreviated example VCF 5.x deployment spec

{ "managementPoolName": "vcf-m01-np01", "sddcManagerSpec": { "secondUserCredentials": { "username": "vcf", "password": "FILL_ME_IN" }, "ipAddress": "FILL_ME_IN", "hostname": "sddcm01", "rootUserCredentials": { "username": "root", "password": "FILL_ME_IN" }, "localUserPassword": "FILL_ME_IN" }, "sddcId": "vcf-m01", "taskName": "workflowconfig/workflowspec-ems.json", "ntpServers": [ "ntp.org" ], ........ "securitySpec": { "esxiCertsMode": "Custom", "rootCaCerts": [ { "alias": "custom-CA", "certChain": [ "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----

MIIDqzC...

...

...==

-----END CERTIFICATE-----" ] } ] } }

Here is an abbreviated example VCF 9.x deployment spec

{ "sddcId": "vcf-m01", "vcfInstanceName": "William Lam's VCF 9 Instance", "workflowType": "VCF", "version": "9.0.0.0", ........ "securitySpec": { "esxiCertsMode": "Custom", "rootCaCerts": [ { "alias": "custom-CA", "certChain": [ "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----

MIIDqzC...

...

...==

-----END CERTIFICATE-----" ] } ] } }

To assist with generating the single string for the certChain property given your certificate files, you can use this quick AWK command:

awk 'NF {sub(/\r/, ""); printf "%s\

", $0;}' mycert.pem