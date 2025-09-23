WilliamLam.com

Quick Tip - Custom JSON for Deploying VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) with Custom TLS Certificates

ESXi hosts deployed with a custom CA signed TLS certificate can be consumed by either VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 5.x Cloud Builder or 9.x VCF Installer using a custom JSON deployment manifest.

An additional securitySpec should be appended to your VCF JSON deployment manifest using the following format:

"securitySpec": {
  "esxiCertsMode": "Custom",
  "rootCaCerts": [
    {
      "alias": "custom-CA",
      "certChain": [
        "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nMIIDqzC...\n...\n...==\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----"
      ]
    }
  ]
}

Here is an abbreviated example VCF 5.x deployment spec

{
    "managementPoolName": "vcf-m01-np01",
    "sddcManagerSpec": {
        "secondUserCredentials": {
            "username": "vcf",
            "password": "FILL_ME_IN"
        },
        "ipAddress": "FILL_ME_IN",
        "hostname": "sddcm01",
        "rootUserCredentials": {
            "username": "root",
            "password": "FILL_ME_IN"
        },
        "localUserPassword": "FILL_ME_IN"
    },
    "sddcId": "vcf-m01",
    "taskName": "workflowconfig/workflowspec-ems.json",
    "ntpServers": [
        "ntp.org"
    ],
    ........
    "securitySpec": {
        "esxiCertsMode": "Custom",
        "rootCaCerts": [
            {
                "alias": "custom-CA",
                "certChain": [
                    "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nMIIDqzC...\n...\n...==\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----"
                ]
            }
        ]
    }
}

Here is an abbreviated example VCF 9.x deployment spec

{
    "sddcId": "vcf-m01",
    "vcfInstanceName": "William Lam's VCF 9 Instance",
    "workflowType": "VCF",
    "version": "9.0.0.0",
    ........
    "securitySpec": {
        "esxiCertsMode": "Custom",
        "rootCaCerts": [
            {
                "alias": "custom-CA",
                "certChain": [
                    "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nMIIDqzC...\n...\n...==\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----"
                ]
            }
        ]
    }
}

To assist with generating the single string for the certChain property given your certificate files, you can use this quick AWK command:

awk 'NF {sub(/\r/, ""); printf "%s\\n", $0;}' mycert.pem

