No ESX images available when upgrading from VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0.0 to 9.0.1

VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0.1 is the latest maintenance release, incorporating a number of fixes but also including several nice enhancements such as the support for converging existing NSX environments with or with NSX Federation.

While VCF 9.0.1 has only been out for a few weeks, I have already seen a number of folks roll this out in their lab environment. For those that are new to VCF, I have seen several folks get stuck while going through the upgrade process from VCF 9.0.0 to VCF 9.0.1 when they reach the ESX portion of the upgrade, where are asked to assign the matching vLCM image, but none are found as shown in the message below:

There are no images available that match the required target version to initiate the vLCM upgrade



Before VCF Operations can apply the ESX update, it requires a vLCM image that contains the desired ESX version (9.0.1) and since this is still a manual process of constructing the image as users might want additional components or vendor add-on, there are a couple of steps required before VCF Operations is made aware of the vLCM image which you will then be able to assign to vSphere Cluster.

Step 1 - We need to login to the vCenter Server that contains your vSphere Cluster and navigate to Lifecycle Manager->Image Library and create a new vLCM image that contains 9.0.1 version as shown in the screenshot below. If you can not automatically pull down the required ESX version, you can download the ESX offline depot and simply import that into your vCenter Server and you will then have access the 9.0.1 image.



Step 2 - Now go back to VCF Operations and navigate to Fleet Management->Lifecycle->(VCF Instance)->Image Management and we now need to import the vLCM image that you had created in Step 1. This only needs to be done once per VCF Instance and now VCF Operations is aware of the desired vLCM image that you wish to use.



Step 3 - Go back to either your VCF Management or Workload Domain and continue the ESX update process and now you will see a valid vLCM image to select from and continue your upgrade.