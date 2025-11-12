I never thought this day would ever come as I am sure this will come as a complete shock to many, but I am pleased to announce that we have just released a new VMware Fling: Realtek Network Driver for ESXi 😎

Yes, you read that right! 🤯



In fact, I have it running on my Minisforum MS-A2 which has an RTL8125 (2.5GbE), which I can now use! The RTL Driver can be installed on either ESX 8.0 Update 3+ or 9.x+

This Realtek (RTL) PCIe-based driver is NOT an official driver from Realtek, it was developed by one of our VCF Engineers, Wenchao 👏

The driver currently supports the following RTL PCIe Devices:

RTL8111 - 1GbE

- 1GbE RTL8125 - 2.5GbE

- 2.5GbE RTL8126 - 5GbE

- 5GbE RTL8127 - 10GbE

To download the Realtek Network Driver for ESXi offline bundle, head over to the Free Downloads section for Flings on the Broadcom Support Portal (BSP).

Note: The Realtek Network Driver for ESXi provides basic network connectivity, it currently does not include hardware assisted offload like TSO, LRO WOL, etc. Limited testing was performed on an RTL8127 device and maximum of ~5.5Gbps was observed.

To install the driver, run the following command and specify the full path to offline bundle zip:

esxcli software component apply -d /VMware-Re-Driver_1.101.00-5vmw.800.1.0.20613240.zip

To remove the driver, run the following command:

esxcli software component remove -n VMware-Re-Driver

Note: You can also incorporate the offline bundle into vSphere Lifecycle Manager (vLCM) Image and roll out and/or create an image for deployment

With this new development, I suspect many more lab environments will now have the ability to deploy VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0, and I’m excited to see which new platforms our community will be using!

Feel free to share your experiences using the driver and if you have any feedback, feel free to leave a comment and I will make sure it reaches Wenchao.