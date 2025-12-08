Automating VCF Operations Objects & Metrics Reporting

The number of objects and metrics collected by VCF Operations in VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0 plays a critical role in determining the size and scale of your VCF Fleet.

Using the VCF Operations UI, you can navigate to Administration->Control Panel->Cluster Management to view the cluster management-level stats but this only provides a subset of all the collected objects and metrics from the VCF Operations Adapters.



To get a more comprehensive understanding of all objects and metrics broken down by each adapter, you need to navigate to Administration->Cloud Proxies and iterate through each adapter as shown in the screenshot below.



It is not really scalable to use the VCF Operations UI to manually aggregate the total number of objects and metrics being collected, instead we can automate this by using the VCF Operations API!

Using the /audit/system VCF Operations API, we can easily retrieve all the VCF Operations Adapters along with the desired statistics, in this case the number of collected objects and metrics. To demonstrate the use of this API, I have created a PowerShell script called get-vcf-operations-objects-and-metrics.ps1 which only requires users to provide their VCF Operations endpoint along with the credentials to login.

Here is a screenshot of the output from the script which provides both the granular view of each VCF Operations Adapter along with the total number of objects and metrics being collected as well as a total summation at the bottom for both objects and metrics.