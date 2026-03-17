VCF Installer Deploying VVF Components with VCF Entitlements

Despite its name, the VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) Installer can deploy both VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) and VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) environments. Many users incorrectly believe the VCF Installer restricts you to only the specific product deployments that you have entitlements for, VVF deployment for VVF entitlements and VCF deployments for VCF entitlements.



The VCF Installer does NOT care nor has any knowledge of your license entitlements when performing a deployment. In fact, both VVF and VCF deployments will default to the 90 day evaluation period until the components are licensed by VCF Operations, which is performed by a user post-deployment to retrieve product entitlements.

Depending on your requirements, you might have a need to deploy a full VCF fleet in your primary datacenter while deploying a subset of the infrastructure components at a regional or edge location. One common scenario is deploying the VVF components (VCF Operations, vCenter, and ESX) and licensing them using your VCF entitlements, which is a fully supported use case.



While you can deploy the individual components using the VCF Operations OVA and the vCenter ISO installer, the VCF Installer provides a single workflow that deploys the VVF components end to end and automatically connects them. This workflow can also be fully automated by supplying the complete JSON configuration. Once deployment is complete, you can register VCF Operations with the Broadcom Business Service Console (BSC) to retrieve and apply the appropriate entitlement, whether VVF or VCF.

Finally, the VCF Installer also provides an advanced option to defer the deployment of both VCF Operations and/or VCF Automation, in case you wish to deploy to alternative networks (DVPGs or NSX Segments) from the initial Management Network selection.



Some users may choose to defer the deployment of VCF Automation until they are ready to modernize workload and service delivery through a self service portal. In this case, you can deploy a VCF fleet without VCF Automation and later perform the deployment as a Day-N operation using VCF Operations Fleet Manager. The VCF Installer is extremely flexible and key is not to mix up product deployment from product entitlement, those are two differen things!