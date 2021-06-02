

After many months of planning and discussions, today I am excited to share the Supermicro 2021 Homelab Group Buy with the VMware Community! 🥳

A big thanks to both Supermicro and the Aspen Systems team for supporting this community initiative.

Details

This group buy is for a barebones (includes CPU) Supermicro E300-9D-8CN-8TP, which is a very capable platform for running your VMware Homelab which I have previously written about here and here. As a successor to the popular E200-8D, another benefit of the E300-9D is that it is officially listed on the VMware HCL and is supported with the latest vSphere 7.0 Update 2 release.

Since this is the first time we are partnering up with both Supermicro and Aspen Systems for a group buy, we wanted to keep the program simple and initially focus on US based users. If this group buy is successful, we will work with the team to run a similar group buy for EMEA/APJ users. For this group buy, we have been able to secure a 20% discount for the VMware Community and does require a minimum quantity of 300 units to be purchased to qualify for the discounted rate. If you are interested in participating in this group buy, please visit the URL below. In addition, I will also periodically update this blog post with the latest numbers, so folks have an idea of the overall progress.

Lastly, please help get the word out by sharing this blog post with your friends, colleagues and social network!

Details Description Minimum Quantity 300 Unit Cost $1350 (includes taxes and fees) Shipping Cost Calculated based on destination Shipping Time ~6-8 weeks Start Date June 2 2021 End Date July 5 2021 Group Buy URL http://vmwa.re/supermicro-2021-groupbuy