Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) Demo Appliance 1.3.1

It has been awhile since I have updated my Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) Demo Appliance Fling and I know a number of folks have been asking for an update. Today, I am happy to share that the TKG Demo Appliance v1.3.1 Fling is now available!

What's New:

Support for the latest TKG 1.3.1 (Patch 1) release

Support for TKG Workload Cluster using K8s v1.20.5 & v1.19.9

Support for TKG Workload Cluster upgrade workflow from K8s v1.19.9 to v1.20.5

Updated TKG Workshop Guide http://vmwa.re/tkg-on-vmc-guide (downloads in pre-req docs)

Example VMware Cloud on AWS and vSphere TKG Workload Cluster Deployment YAML Samples

Updated to latest version of Harbor (2.2.2), Docker Compose (1.29.2), Octant (0.20.0), TMC (0.2.1-170959eb) and Helm (3.6.0)

Here is a screenshot of using the new TKG Demo Appliance 1.3.1 on a VMware Cloud on AWS (VMConAWS) environment and the TKG Workshop Guide has also been updated to reflect the changes that have been introduced with the latest TKG 1.3.1 release such as using the new tanzu CLI.



Similar with previous TKG Demo Appliance releases, users will be able to deploy the two latest supported Kubernetes (K8s) releases and users will be able to exercise both greenfield TKG Workload Cluster deployment as well as run through upgrade workflow.



Lastly, for users interested in exploring Tanzu Mission Control (TMC), the TKG Workshop Guide has also been updated to demonstrate how to attach a TKG Management Cluster as well as easily attaching existing TKG Workload Cluster. If you do not have access to TMC, you can contact your VMware account team for trial access or you can try out the TMC Hands-on-Lab.