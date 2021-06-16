VMware Event Broker Appliance (VEBA) v0.6.1

It has only been about two months since our jammed packed v0.6 release of the VMware Event Broker Appliance (VEBA) solution but the adoption and feedback has been extremely well received by our community. Within the first week or so, we already had a number of folks who had successfully deployed the new version and we started to see new feature enhancements as well as a couple of defects which were quickly resolved. In addition to working through the Github Issues, the team also spent quite a bit of time on creating more example functions demonstrating how easy it is to author new Knative functions for VEBA across a number of different scripting and programming languages.

Today, we are excited to share a quick update with the release of VEBA v0.6.1 which is a dot release, but it certainly contains several new features that we believe the community can benefit from. For full change log, please refer to v0.6.1 release notes

Here are a few of the new highlighted features:

Knative PowerShell / PowerCLI Base Container Image Templates VEBA v0.6 introduced the CloudEvents SDK for PowerShell and with this release, we now have base images for both PowerShell (PS) and PowerCLI (PCLI) container images which customers can now author new PS and PCLI functions from Both PS and PCLI templates also include a warm function startup, which can be useful for pre-initializing connections such as with the Connect-VIServer cmdlet and this would allow functions invocation to occur immediately without having to wait on the initial vCenter Server login. The PowerCLI Tagging example demonstrates the use of the new Process-Init and Process-Shutdown functions defined within the handler.ps1



New Knative PowerCLI, Python and Go Function Examples

Custom TLS Certificate support By default, VEBA uses a self-signed TLS certificate for ingress endpoints. For customers that have a requirement to use their own TLS certificates, they can now easily do so by providing the base64 encoded values during the OVF deployment of VEBA as shown in the screenshot below



Documentation for adding Trusted Root Certificate to VEBA For customers who run an internal Certificate Authority (CA) and require the trusted root certificate to be valid on VEBA, can follow these post-deployment instructions

Helm support for Knative VEBA can also be deployed to an existing Kubernetes cluster and we have now also added support for Knative. For more detailed instructions, please see the documentation

Enhanced Release Notes Using some cool Github Actions, we now can auto-generate and more importantly clearly display the changes in each VEBA release whether it is a bug fix, feature enhancement, documentation update or basic chore. Although this was implemented partially through v0.6.1 release, for any commits that contain a prefix of fix, feat, docs or chore will get rendered nicely as shown in the screenshot below. To see the full change log, please refer to v0.6.1 release notes

