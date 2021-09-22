Considerations for future vSphere Homelabs due to upcoming removal of SD card/USB support for ESXi

In case you have not heard the news, VMware had recently published a new knowledge base article (KB 85685) outlining details for the future removal of SD card/USB as a standalone boot device for ESXi.

If you have not read the KB, please take a few minutes and carefully read the article, especially as you think about future hardware upgrades and purchases.

There has certainly been no shortage of discussions and debates since the publishing of the VMware KB. One topic that I know many of you have been wondering and asking about is what is the impact to vSphere Homelabs? This was something that had already crossed my mind after I first read the KB and I was thinking about this a bit more this week and specifically some of the potential options that are available to customers right now but also some of the considerations you may want to account for in with future homelab upgrades.

Use VMFS instead of vSAN

First off, I am a huge fan of vSAN and it is my defacto storage platform for my own personal VMware homelab. With that said, it is not uncommon to find hardware platforms that are used for VMware Homelabs that only have support for two embedded storage devices, either two NVMe devices or a single NVMe + SATA device, such as the popular Intel NUC. Although not ideal, you may want to consider reinstalling ESXi into one of the two storage devices and simply use VMFS instead of vSAN. For shared storage requirements, you could setup a VM that provides either NFS or iSCSI which would then reside on one of the two VMFS volumes, since ESXi and the OS-Data can collocate with a VMFS partition as well.

vSAN backed by USB

Although this has been possible since I first wrote about it back in 2018, I am not currently aware of anyone doing this seriously for their own personal homelab. The interesting thing to note here is that USB is simply being used as the transport but the underlying storage device can be quite reliable such as an M.2 NVMe by leveraging an M.2 to USB enclosure which I have outlined in the blog post. This method is also useful for anyone interested in running vSAN with ESXi-Arm using a Raspberry Pi.

Add additional embedded storage devices

This is much easier said than done, especially if your existing investment was already limited by default, but there are certainly some options. For example, the Supermicro E200-8D or E300-9D, which two popular platforms amongst homelabbers, can be expanded with the use of a PCIe add-on cards (AOC). For the E200-8D, you can use this AOC to give yourself an additional M.2 NVMe slot or for the E300-9D, you can use this AOC to give yourself two additional M.2 NVMe slots. In addition, Supermicro kits also support a SATADOM device, which is a small flash memory device which can then be used for ESXi and its OS-DATA.



In fact, this is what I use for my personal homelab which is comprised of a single E200-8D system. With the use of the SATADOM, you can then use the single embedded M.2 along with the AOC M.2 to construct your vSAN datastore. Depending on your homelab kit, you may be able to add a full / half height PCIe slots to give you additional storage. For the classic Intel NUC (4x4), you are definitely constrained further by space but there are still some options! Read further for more details.

Platforms with more than two storage devices

If you are looking to purchase or upgrade your homelab hardware, you may just want to look at platforms that support more than two embedded storage device. For example, over the past couple of years, Intel has started to introduce more modular form factors in addition to their classic 4x4 design with the release of both the Intel NUC 9 and the recent Intel NUC 11. The NUC 9 can support up to 3 x M.2 NVMe and the NUC 11 can support up to 4 x M.2 NVMe.



In addition to just having more M.2 slots, both the NUC 9 and NUC 11 also includes two additional PCIe slots, which can also be used to add even more storage like this 6 x M.2 to PCIe board! You can certainly get quite creative with all this additional PCIe capacity and it is not limited to just storage, you can add more networking and/or graphics.

Centralize Storage Node/Cluster

With the potential amount of storage that can be packed into a single NUC 9/NUC 11 or any other platform for that matter, folks can also leverage the HCI Mesh with vSAN feature or simply setup iSCSI/NFS and provide centralized storage from a single host while maintaining your existing deployment. This would allow you to migrate your existing workloads and then re-provision the local storage for reinstalling ESXi with the OS-Data.

Storage using Thunderbolt

I know many of you are using the classic Intel NUC (4x4) for your homelab and one concern is that you would no longer be able to use vSAN since it only has space for two embedded storage device (NVMe + SATA). This would mean that one of the storage devices must now be used for the ESXi installation including the OS-Data which prevents the use of vSAN as it requires at least two storage devices.

However, all hope is not lost. Starting with the Intel NUC 8, a Thunderbolt 3 port has been included and can be used to add additional NVMe storage, since Thunderbolt is simply an extension of the PCIe bus. Newer Intel NUC models like the recent Intel NUC 11 also support dual Thunderbolt ports including the latest Thunderbolt 4 specification.



In fact, I wrote an article back in 2019 on some of the different Thunderbolt enclosures that can be used with ESXi to add additional M.2 NVMe devices. As of writing this blog post, the cheapest Thunderbolt 3 single M.2 enclosure is still from OWC called Envoy Express for $79 USD. If you have an Intel NUC Gen 8 or newer, this is probably one of the easiest and cheapest way to leverage your existing hardware investments with minimal changes to your current setup and configuration. Best of all, you can still use vSAN!

Note: I heard from a few folks who had mentioned they were already using the single Thunderbolt port for vSAN networking (10GbE) and would they be out of luck? The answer is no, the nice thing about Thunderbolt is that it can also be chained and although not cheap, you can look into a Thunderbolt 3/4 hub that would allow you to connect multiple Thunderbolt devices behind a single port which can then be seen by ESXi.

NVMe Namespaces

The NVMe specification has an interesting feature called NVMe Namespaces that would allow you to take a single NVMe device and logically break it up into individual devices which can be consumed by an operating system like ESXi. NVMe namespaces is already supported with vSAN and back in 2019, Micron demonstrated this feature by splitting a single 15TB NVMe into 24 separate NVMe namespaces.

Although this technology sounds like it could potentially solve the challenge of platforms with only one or two NVMe devices, the biggest problem is that almost all consumer NVMe devices do NOT support NVMe Namespaces, especially with the M.2 form factor. NVMe Namespaces is usually found in higher end NVMe devices (U.2 form factor). In fact, I actually booted up an Ubuntu Live USB and using the nvme-cli tool to check all the NVMe devices that I own (Intel, Samsung & Crucial) and as expected, they all just support a single NVMe Namespace which you can identify by looking at the "nn" attribute as shown in the screenshot below.



Additionally, ESXi today also has no way of managing NVMe Namespaces (create or delete), so you can only view and consume NVMe Namespaces, so additional work would need to be done to integrate this natively within the ESXi installation experience.



In the near term, I suspect only a handful of folks may get the benefits of NVMe Namespaces within their homelab and if you do, you probably have a platform that is not constrained to just two NVMe devices. Since the nvme-cli is open source and there are vendor "plugins", it is possible that one of the mentioned vendors could add support for NVMe Namespaces to some of their consumer grade NVMe devices, but it probably will not affect existing NVMe devices you already own. For those interested in learning more about NVMe Namespaces, I found this recent article pretty useful.