Quick demo videos of new VMware Cloud with Tanzu services

VMware Cloud with Tanzu services is VMware's new managed Kubernetes offering that incorporates the vSphere with Tanzu technology delivered as a managed service as part of our VMware Cloud service offering. The initial release of Tanzu services is currently available on VMware Cloud on AWS, which will require SDDC version 1.16 and a request for enablement (contact your VMware account team) prior to deploying a new SDDC and enabling Tanzu services.

Note: In future, Tanzu services will also be enabled for existing SDDC (brownfield) as well as for other VMware Cloud Infrastructure Services, stay tuned!

Using Tanzu services with VMware Cloud is literally night and day when compared to installing and configuring vSphere with Tanzu yourself, which includes a number of other components to setup! As you would expect, as a service, it is simply a click of a button or API call and users only have to provide four basic input (technically three if you leave one of the recommended defaults) 🙂



Rather than talk about how the new Tanzu service works and some of the things you can do with the service right now, I figured I would record a few quick demo videos. You can find the Youtube playlist below if you wish to watch them all and I have also included a link to a Github repo for the demo examples that were used. Hope you enjoy!

Youtube Playlist: https://via.vmw.com/vmc-tanzu-services-demo

https://via.vmw.com/vmc-tanzu-services-demo Github Demo Repo: https://github.com/lamw/vmc-tanzu-services-demo

Enabling Tanzu services on VMware Cloud on AWS

Create vSphere Namespace on VMware Cloud on AWS with Tanzu services

Deploy Tanzu Kubernetes Cluster (TKC) on VMware Cloud on AWS with Tanzu services

Deploy demo application (consuming Storage & Networking services) on Tanzu Kubernetes Cluster (TKC) running on VMware Cloud on AWS with Tanzu services

Using Tanzu Mission Control (TMC) to deploy Tanzu Kubernetes Cluster (TKC) running on VMware Cloud on AWS with Tanzu

Deploy Virtual Machines using VMware Cloud on AWS with Tanzu services