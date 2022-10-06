vSphere Session Timeout Overview

I periodically get questions about vSphere "session timeouts" and because there are several different session timeouts in vSphere, there is usually a back and fourth to understand which session timeout a user is specifically asking about? 🙂

Once the specific vSphere session timeout has been identified, the next series of questions are typically:

What is the default or current value?

Is it configurable?

If so, where and how can I change it?

To help simplify questions around this topic, I have put together this quick overview that also includes details for each specific session timeout and where to find and update the values.





vCenter - H5 Client UI Session Timeout

Description: This is the timeout for the vSphere HTML5 or Flash UI Client (apologies for those that are still using this client) and the vCenter Server

Default Timeout: 120 minutes
Documentation: https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-vSphere/7.0/com.vmware.vsphere.vcenterhost.doc/GUID-975412DE-CDCB-49A1-8E2A-0965325D33A5.html
UI Configurable: Yes

As of vSphere 7.x, the session timeout can now be change directly within the vSphere H5 Client under Administration->Deployment->Client Configuration

CLI/API Configurable: Yes

The session timeout is configurable when logging into the vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA) and locating the session.timeout parameter which can be found in the following files:

H5 Client - /etc/vmware/vsphere-ui/webclient.properties

Flex Client - /etc/vmware/vsphere-client/webclient.properties

A restart of the service using either service-control --restart vsphere-ui or service-control --restart vsphere-client is required for the change to go into effect.

vCenter - vSphere API Session Timeout

Description: This is the timeout for vSphere API Clients such as PowerCLI or any of the vSphere SDK and CLI using either vSphere SOAP or REST API connected to vCenter Server

30 minutes Documentation: https://kb.vmware.com/kb/1031039

No API/CLI Configurable: Yes

The session timeout is configurable when logging into the vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA) by adding a new <sessionTimeout> entry and the desired value into /etc/vmware-vpx/vpxd.cfg file and restarting the vCenter Server service. For more details, please refer to this VMware KB 1031039.

ESXi - Host Client UI Session Timeout

Description: This is the timeout for the ESXi Host Client UI and the ESXi host

Default Timeout: 15 minutes
Documentation: https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-vSphere/7.0/com.vmware.vsphere.hostclient.doc/GUID-9D0473C3-232B-4280-8F1E-2A99829706F9.html
UI Configurable: Yes

When logging into the ESXi Host Client, navigate to Username->Settings->Application timeout and choose from one of the five options: 15min, 30min, 1hr, 2hr or off

API/CLI Configurable: Yes

The session timeout is store in an ESXi Advanced Setting called UserVars.HostClientSessionTimeout (seconds) and can be updated using any vSphere API Client including PowerCLI

Get-VMHost | Get-AdvancedSetting -Name UserVars.HostClientSessionTimeout

Get-VMHost | Get-AdvancedSetting -Name UserVars.HostClientSessionTimeout | Set-AdvancedSetting -Value 1200

ESXi - vSphere API Session Timeout

Description: This is the timeout for vSphere API Clients such as PowerCLI or any of the vSphere SDK and CLI using either vSphere SOAP or REST API connected to ESXi host

Default Timeout: 30 minutes
Documentation: https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-vSphere/7.0/com.vmware.vsphere.hostclient.doc/GUID-E3D95B5C-A888-4E21-A6A0-AFC6A3DC1192.html
UI Configurable: Yes

When logging into the ESXi Host Client, navigate to System->Advanced Settings and search for the Config.HostAgent.vmacore.soap.sessionTimeout advanced setting

API/CLI Configurable: Yes

The session timeout is store in ESXi Advanced Setting called Config.HostAgent.vmacore.soap.sessionTimeout and can be updated using any vSphere API Client including PowerCLI

Get-VMHost | Get-AdvancedSetting -Name Config.HostAgent.vmacore.soap.sessionTimeout

Get-VMHost | Get-AdvancedSetting -Name Config.HostAgent.vmacore.soap.sessionTimeout | Set-AdvancedSetting -Value 60