Retrieving vCenter Server certificate (Machine, VMCA Root, STS & Trusted Root) details using the vSphere API 

In the vSphere UI, users can easily view and manage all of their vCenter Server certificates by navigating to Administration->Certificate->Certificate Management as shown in the screenshot below.



There are four types of vCenter Server certificates: Machine SSL, VMware Certificate Authority, STS Signing Certificate and the Trusted Root. On the main summary view, we can see the validity of the certificate, which is useful to quickly determine if you need to plan on replacing a specific certificate. We can also get more information about a specific certificate by clicking on the "View Details".

A question recently came up internally asking whether there is a vSphere API to retrieve all of this information programmatically, especially the validity of the certificate?

The answer is yes! All certificate management functionality in vCenter Server is also available using the vCenter REST API also referred to as vSphere Automation API. Below are the specific APIs for retrieving each type of certificate:

Machine SSL Certificate https://developer.vmware.com/apis/vsphere-automation/latest/vcenter/api/vcenter/certificate-management/vcenter/tls/get/



VMware Certificate Authority & STS Signing Certificate https://developer.vmware.com/apis/vsphere-automation/latest/vcenter/api/vcenter/certificate-management/vcenter/signing-certificate/get/

& Trusted Root https://developer.vmware.com/apis/vsphere-automation/latest/vcenter/certificate_management/vcenter.trusted_root_chains/



To demonstrate the certificate management API, I have created a quick PowerCLI function called Get-VCSACertificate that makes it super easy to retrieve either all or a specific certificate.

Step 1 - Download the Get-VCSACertificate.ps1 to your local system

Step 2 - Source the Get-VCSACertificate.ps1 file which contains the PowerCLI Get-VCSACertificate function by running the following command:

. ./Get-VCSACertificate.ps1

Step 3 - Connect to vCenter Server using the Connect-CisServer cmdlet since we are interacting with the vCenter REST API

Connect-CisServer -Server vc.primp-industries.local -User administrator[at]vsphere[dot]local -Password VMware1!

Step 4 - Run the Get-VCSACertificate function without any arguments to retrieve all vCenter Server certificates:

Get-VCSACertificate



You can also filter for a specific certificate type by using the -Type argument which supports the following values: MACHINE, VMCA_ROOT, STS and TRUSTED_ROOT which you can see some examples below:

Get-VCSACertificate -Type STS

Get-VCSACertificate -Type VMCA_ROOT