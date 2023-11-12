On-Demand session URLs for VMware Explore Barcelona 2023

Hard to believe VMware Explore Barcelona just concluded a couple of days ago! Hats off to the VMware Explore production team who have already published a large majority of the breakout session recordings including the presentation PDF! On Friday, I had shared an update and out of the 269 sessions, only 58 had not been published.

As of writing this blog post, 249 are now available with only 20 sessions that have not been published and may not due to the type of content. As you can see in the screenshot below, I have also aggregated the current Top 10 sessions by views, congrats to all the folks in #NSCB2084BCN who is currently holding the #1 spot for now 🙂

Note: Here's short URL to see all VMware Explore 2023 sessions (US and EMEA) using vmwa.re/vmware-explore-2023

VMware Explore Barcelona Sessions: https://github.com/lamw/vmware-explore-2023-session-urls/blob/master/vmware-explore-emea.md

https://github.com/lamw/vmware-explore-2023-session-urls/blob/master/vmware-explore-emea.md VMware {Code} Theater Sessions: TBD

TBD VMTN Community Sessions: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2rC-8e38bUVqFUv_n6IHHHu3hmPXLcVF

Periodically check back either here and/or Github repo as more session are made available, especially for some of the VMware {Code} theater sessions, which is where my State of Union for VMware Home Labs (#CODE1439BCN) session had taken place. I think I could have used a few more seats ... 😛