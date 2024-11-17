VMware Explore Barcelona 2024 presentations now available

I came to learn during the week of VMware Explore Barcelona 2024, that the breakout sessions were not going to be recorded, but the presentations would be available only shortly after the conference. I was just reminded by a colleague who asked if I could update my VMware Explore 2024 Session URL Github repo, so that it included the published presentations (PDF format), so it could be easily searchable by the community.



As you can see from the screenshot of my repo, there are a total of 155 presentations that have been published from VMware Explore Barcelona 2024 and into the following 5 categories:

Cloud Infrastructure (124)

Innovation (10)

Modern Applications (12)

Network, Security & Load Balancing (12)

Software-Defined Edge (11)

While the majority of the sessions were a repeat from VMware Explore Las Vegas 2024, I know many of the presenters had updated their content and so it might be good to re-watch the Las Vega sessions (which you can find the full list HERE) and grab the latest presentations from Barcelona.