Nested ESXi Virtual Appliances are now back under VMware Flings Community!

I know many of our internal teams (field, engineering, support, etc.), customers and partners have heavily relied on my Nested ESXi Virtual Appliances (VA) over the years which makes it seamless to deploy both VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) and VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) lab environments for learning, testing, troubleshooting, automation and development purposes. To support our customers in troubleshooting and prototyping purposes, I also make use of my Nested ESXi VAs on a regular basis and have found this to be invaluable in aiding my day to day work.

As part of the VMware by Broadcom "Day 2" transition, the hosting platform that housed my Nested ESXi downloads was no longer available and that impacted both the standalone Nested ESXi downloads but also the Nested ESXi Content Library, which provided a convenient way to subscribe to all the VAs from your vCenter Server.

Today, I excited to share that my Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance downloads are back and they are now available under the VMware Flings program! 🥳

Nested ESXi Standalone Downloads

Register for a free Broadcom Community account and then head over to the VMware Flings Community, accept the license agreement and you will see the list of downloads at the very top as shown in the screenshot below.

Nested ESXi Content Library

Unfortunately, the Nested ESXi Content Library will no longer be available but if you wish to have something similar within your own environment, you can create your own Nested ESXi Content Library by following this blog post HERE.