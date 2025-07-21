Initial Mikrotik router/switch configuration for VCF 9.0

While a capable system like the Minisforum MS-A2 (see example BOM) is great for running VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9 in a lab, equally capable networking hardware is just as essential.

Depending on your requirements, there are a TON of networking options in the market from low-end enterprise to prosumer hardware. One popular brand of router/switches that I have seen many folks from the VMware community deploy is from MikroTik.



RouterOS, MikroTik's operating system that runs across all their devices, provides Layer 2 and Layer 3 functionality, which is especially useful for a VCF lab environment.

My initial experience with some of MikroTik's consumer router/switches was not great as I did not realize Jumbo Frame support (MTU of 9000) was not a standard feature and while you can go larger than 1500 bytes on some devices, it was no where near the 9K that I was looking for.

Thanks to Daniel Krieger, who made me aware of the MikroTik MTU support page, I was able to finally identify which MikroTik devices can support MTU 9K+ and while setting up the VCF 9 setup for a recent VMUG event, I have been getting more experience with RouterOS, which does not have the most intuitive UX.

Here are a few MikroTik devices that can be used with VCF 9 setup:

Note: While playing with the CRS304, I have observed an issue during the VSS to VDS migration of the pNIC (2.5GbE is connected from MS-A2) where the interface on the MikroTik basically goes admin down for some reason, which of course breaks the migration and I have not been able to figure out why. I have not seen this problem with the AX2/5009UG and the only difference that I can see is the first two are marketed as Router where as the CRS304 is marketed as a Switch, but for all three setups, I am using the bridge mode.

For those new to MikroTik's RouterOS, here is a quick step-by-step on the initial configurations that is required to deploy VCF 9.0, this is not meant to be an exhaustive list of configurations and if you have any tips/tricks, feel free to leave a comment as I am still learning about RouterOS and its functions.

Here are the minimum number of VLANs that would be required to deploy VCF 9.0 (please note the screenshots do not match the IPs as they were not initially RFC1918 compliant)

VLAN Purpose Network 30 Management 172.30.30.0/24 40 vMotion 172.30.40.0/24 50 vSAN/Storage 172.30.50.0/24 60 ESXi & NSX Edge Tunnel Endpoint (TEP) 172.30.60.0/24 70 NSX Edge T0 Uplink 172.30.70.0/24

Step 1 - Download and install the MikroTik WinBox client, which we will use to connect to our MikroTik device for configuration. While you can use the RouterOS web interface, if you somehow lock yourself out (ME!), the nice thing about the WinBox client is you can connect via the MAC Address in case you lost networking on the MikroTik device, which is quite nice for easy recovery.

Step 2 - Connect an ethernet cable from your laptop/desktop to the MikroTik device and then open the WinBox client. By default, the MikroTik should have a default address of 192.168.88.1 and you can refresh the neighbors list to automatically detect your device. Login using the admin user along with the credentials, which should be printed on the front of physical instructions.



Step 3 - Update the default admin password by going to Quick Set->System->Password along with updating the RouterOS to the latest version by going to Quick Set->System->Check For Updates



Step 4 - Enable VLAN Filtering on Bridge by going to Bridge->Bridge->(double click on bridge)->VLAN->VLAN Filtering



Step 5 - To enable Jumbo Frames, we need to update the MTU on ALL physical ports of your MikroTik, including SFP+ and ensure they are all uniform configuration or else the VLANs you define will default to the lower MTU value. Go to Interfaces->Ethernet->(double click on etherX)->General and update both MTU and L2MTU to the desired value. For my MikroTik device, it supports up 10218 bytes, so I am using value of 9200.



Repeat for all ports until they all have the same MTU/L2MTU configured.

Step 6 - Create our VLANs by going to Interfaces->VLAN->General and provide name, desired MTU, VLAN ID and then select bridge for the Interface.



After adding all desired VLANs, it should look like the following screenshot:



Step 7 - We can now assign the VLANs that we had just created to the specific ports as either tagged or untagged. To do so, go to Bridge->VLANs->New and provide comment, VLAN ID and interfaces to tag or untag. In our setup, we will tag interfaces ether1-ether4 with all of the VLANS we have created and if you want to place your local workstation on the Management VLAN, you can use an untagged VLAn so you do not have to setup VLAN tag on your system for simplicity purposes.



After assigning all of our VLANs, your screen should look like the following screenshot:



Step 8 - Finally, we will create our IP addressing scheme and pools (DHCP) for each of our VLANs.

Go to IP->Addresses->New and provide comment, Address (e.g. 172.30.30.1/24) which will be your gateway along with the desired CIDR, Network and Interface which should map to the desired VLAN



After repeating this for all of your defined VLANs, your screen should look like the following screenshot:



Next, we need to create the IP Pools that will be associated with each VLAN. Go to IP->Pool->New and provide Name, Addresses range (e.g. 172.30.30.100-172.30.30.125) and then click OK to Save. You will then need to re-edit the entry and specify the Next Pool with the associated name (not sure why this is required but it does not allow you to specify it during the initial creation).



After completing the IP Pool creation for all VLANs, your screen should look like the following screenshot:



To ensure that everything has been configured correctly, you should be able to ping each of the gateway addresses that you had created from Step 8, this will ensure that all VLANs were properly configured on the MikroTik before deploying your VCF 9 environment.