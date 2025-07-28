Minimal VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0 Lab Setup

I have been a huge fan of using the Minisforum MS-A2 to deploy VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0, which has been a fantastic way to get hands-on experience with the latest release of VCF!

Best of all, it allows us to explore all the exciting new capabilities that VCF 9 has to offer, while balancing the required resources for a minimal footprint deployment!



Over the past couple of months, I have been performing extensive testing and validation of VCF 9 running on the MS-A2 and I have documented the full installation process that users can follow along in this Github repository:

https://github.com/lamw/vcf-9x-in-box

In the coming weeks, I will also be publishing a series of write-ups on how to configure the various features within the VCF 9 platform using this exact same setup, so stay tuned!

For those attending VMware Explore Las Vegas next month, I’ll also be diving deeper into this topic with my buddy Alan Renouf during our session [CLOB1201LV] Deploying a Minimal VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0 Lab. Be sure to sign up if you have not already, space is limited if not already waitlisting!



Here is a just a taste of all the capabilities and components that I have been able to successfully deploy AND consume with my minimal VCF 9.x setup:

✅ VCF 9.0 Fleet with VCF Operations and Automation

✅ VCF Single Sign-On (SSO)

✅ ESX Live Patching (applied my 1st Live Patch recently)

✅ NSX Edge Cluster (Active/Standby) with Centralized Transit Gateway (TGW)

✅ NSX Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)

✅ vSphere Supervisor

✅ vSphere Supervisor ArgoCD Service

✅ vSphere Supervisor vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS) w/deployed VKS Cluster

✅ vSphere Supervisor Local Consumption Interface (LCI)

✅ vSphere Supervisor VM Service w/deployed VM

✅ Data Services Manager (DSM)

✅ VMware Avi Load Balancer