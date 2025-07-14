Quick Tip - Updating Firmware on Minisforum MS-A2

I recently had to setup a couple more Minisforum MS-A2 which will be used to deploy VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9 for a special VMUG event at Broadcom's Palo Alto headquarters this week.

One of the first things I like to do with any new hardware system is to check the vendors website to make sure that I am running the latest firmware and drivers. I know many of you in the VMware Community have acquired the popular MS-A2 for VCF 9, so this is a good reminder to make sure your firmware is up to date!

My MS-A2 kits all shipped with the 1.0.1 version of the firmware and as of publishing this blog post, the latest version is 1.0.2. While reading the release notes for 1.0.2, I saw that one of the new feature is the ability to control the fan speeds, which was really the only negative feedback I had in my MS-A2 review, that fans were quite loud when any load was placed on the system.

Spoiler alert ... changing the fan speed to either balance and/or quiet did not make a difference 🤣 ... so YMMV with this new feature 😅

Step 1 - Download the latest MS-A2 Firmware (1.0.2) from the Minisforum support page and extract the contents from the 7z file which will be placed on USB device for flashing.



Step 2 - You will need a USB device that is formatted with FAT32, I typically use macOS, so I simply use the following command (replace it with your disk ID):

diskutil partitionDisk /dev/disk4 1 MBRFormat "MS-DOS" BIOS R

Once the USB device has been formatted, copy all the files onto the USB device.

Step 3 - Before we can boot from the USB device to update the MS-A2 firmware, we need to first disable Secure Boot from the BIOS by going to Settings->Security->Secure Boot



Step 4 - Plug in the USB device and power on the MS-A2 and then launch the UEFI Shell



Step 5 - Once the UEFI Shell boots, you will need to access the partition of the USB device containing the firmware files, this will typically be fs0: but if you have already installed ESXi, then you may need to iterate through the numbers until you find your USB device.

To do so, you will type fsX: where X is a number starting from 0 and then do a dir listing. If not, continue to iterate until you find your USB device and in my example, it was fs3:



Step 6 - To start the firmware update, run the EfiFlash.nsh command and wait until the system reboots



Step 7 - An unfortunate behavior of updating the firmware on the MS-A2 and potentially on other Minisforum systems is that all BIOS configurations are restored to their system defaults. This means if you made any customizations, you will need to re-apply those settings.

This is also why it is typically recommended to update your firmware to the latest release before using your system.

Here are a few configuration settings I am using with the MS-A2