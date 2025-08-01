Quick Tip - Establish trust between VCF 9.0 Installer and VCF Offline Depot w/self-sign TLS certificate

For lab purposes, when configuring a VCF 9.0 Offline Depot, you can streamline the infrastructure setup by configuring the VCF Installer to use HTTP instead of HTTPS, which is the default configuration from the VCF Installer.

Alternatively, if you decide to use the system default which will expect the VCF Offline Depot to be served over HTTPS, you might be using a self-signed TLS certificate. If you attempt to connect to your offline depot with the VCF Installer, you probably will hit the following error as the TLS certificate is not trusted by the VCF Installer, which is expected.



In VCF 5.x, the workaround was to import your TLS certificate chain into SDDC Manager's certificate store which would then allow the trust to be established.

The exact same solution is required for the VCF Installer, but the path to the certificate store has changed.

Step 1 - Copy the TLS certificate chain from your VCF Offline Depot to the VCF Installer appliance. In my example, I have placed it in /root/fullchain.pem

Step 2 - Run the following command to import your certificate into the VCF Installer certificate store (replace the -file and -alias with your own values) and trust the certificate:

keytool -import -trustcacerts -file /root/fullchain.pem -keystore /usr/lib/jvm/openjdk-java17-headless.x86_64/lib/security/cacerts -alias depot.vcf.lab

Note: You will be prompted for a password which will be changeit



Step 3 - We now need to restart the VCF Installer services for the change to go into effect:

echo 'y' | /opt/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/scripts/cli/sddcmanager_restart_services.sh

Step 4 - Finally, we can now connect to the VCF Offline Depot over HTTPS and we will no longer see the error message!



Once enhancement I would love to see in the future for both the VCF Installer and SDDC Manager is what has already been implemented in VCF Operations Fleet Manager, which allows users to easily trust a self-sign TLS certificate during the connection workflow without having to jump through multiple hoops, something I definitely will be sharing with our PM team.