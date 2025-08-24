Updated Nested ESXi 8.x & 9.0 Virtual Appliance

Happy Sunday! Before the wave of announcements starts rolling out from VMware Explore Las Vegas, which starts tomorrow, I wanted to share a quick update. 😅

I have been pretty swamped for the past couple of months, so it has taken a bit more time to get the latest Nested ESXi Virtual Appliances published, but here are the latest 8.0 Update 3 and 9.0 versions. I have included the direct links to the download but also the intermediate Broadcom Support Portal (BSP) links for those interested in bookmarking these pages.

Nested ESXi 8.x Virtual Appliance

Login to the BSP and navigate to My Downloads->Free Downloads->Flings->Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance

Nested ESXi 9.x Virtual Appliance

Login to the BSP and navigate to My Downloads->Flings->Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance

Note: ESXi 9.0 is only available as part of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) or VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) subscription, you will need an active VVF/VCF entitlement to download the Nested ESXi 9.x Virtual Appliance. For VMUG Advantage members who have obtained the new VCP-VCF certification, you will be entitled to the download.