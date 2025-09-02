Now that VMware Explore Las Vegas has concluded, I finally have a small breather to publish my Automated VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0 Lab Deployment Script, which utilizes Nested ESXi running on an existing physical vSphere environment, as shown in the diagram below.



I know many of you have used previous versions of my automated lab deployment scripts, so this should feel quite familiar along with some enhancements including the ability to externalize the environment configuration parameters from the actual deployment script.

You can find all the details and documentation at the following Github repo:

https://github.com/lamw/vcf-fleet-automated-lab-deployment

For users that have an existing vSphere environment with plentiful resources, this is a great solution to quickly spin up a fully functional VCF 9.0 Fleet as well as adding a VCF Workload Domain. As you can see from the example below, it took ~24 minutes to complete the initial setup and VCF 9 deployment will begin after that, which can take up to a couple of hours depending on the underlying hardware resources.



If you do not have an existing physical vSphere environment but it has enough resources to run a Nested VCF 9.0 setup, you may want to consider the latest VCF 9.0 Holodeck solution, which is optimized for giving you a complete VCF 9.0 experience within a single host and no other network dependency as it includes a virtual router that creates an isolated bubble.